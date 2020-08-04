CANTON — St. Lawrence University president and 1975 graduate William L. Fox on Tuesday announced his retirement, effective next year.
By his anticipated June 30, 2021, exit, Mr. Fox will have served as president for 12 years, growing endowment income by nearly 70 percent, overseeing the revival of the Gunnison Memorial Chapel spire damaged by fire and expanding off-campus study programs in more than 20 countries during his tenure.
“The invitation to serve St. Lawrence is the greatest honor of my life,” Mr. Fox wrote in a message to the SLU community this week. “There is every reason, whether the lines are difficult or pleasant, for us to believe together that this year, this year, can be the best of the many Lynn and I have shared with you.”
Mr. Fox and his wife Lynn Smith Fox arrived in the north country in 2009, when Mr. Fox became the 18th SLU president and a senior lecturer in history. He previously served as president and senior lecturer in philosophy, religion and history at Culver-Stockton College in Missouri, and special assistant to the president at Goucher College in Maryland.
“Bill Fox’s inspiring leadership for more than a decade deserves the highest praise,” Board of Trustees Chair Michael W. Ranger said in a statement. “While we have known for some time that Bill intended to retire in 2021, it doesn’t make this moment any easier. Bill’s legacy is one that will be felt by every future generation of Laurentians.”
In Tuesday’s announcement, SLU officials described Mr. Fox’s leading legacy as his capacity to care deeply about his community, “a distinctive part of his leadership and evident not only through his actions, but also in his speeches, letters and essays that Laurentians looked forward to and cherished.”
Mr. Fox said he plans to attend next year’s reunion weekend, July 15 to 18, and facilitate the commencement ceremony for the class of 2020, postponed to Aug. 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside the incoming president.
The Board of Trustees will appoint a presidential search committee in the coming weeks, and a national search is expected to begin this fall.
