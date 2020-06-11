CANTON — A few drops of rain fell Thursday afternoon on the knees of those honoring the memories of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and more black lives lost to police brutality and systemic racism.
Some 200 people speckled the grassy quad at noon outside Gunnison Memorial Chapel at St. Lawrence University as the chapel and other village churches tolled their bells for nine minutes, for the ninth consecutive day.
A strong, steady wind moved the oaks and pines lining the quad as community members knelt in silence. Two SLU staff members held down the podium that amplified the voice of Associate Chaplain Shaun Whitehead.
“We have a windy day here, but let us hold on to one another in our hearts,” the Rev. Whitehead said.
The 30-minute vigil was one of several north country demonstrations of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, now surging across the country and around the world since the May 25 killing of Mr. Floyd, the March 13 fatal shooting of Ms. Taylor and the Feb. 23 fatal shooting of Mr. Arbery.
Rallies for Black Lives have reverberated out from Minneapolis and other major cities, to Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Canton, Massena, and in communities across the region.
“This quad has always been an open space, for it has no walls around it or permanent paths across it,” the Rev. Whitehead said to the rallied crowd. “The place invites, it does not keep out. It’s truly free space for gathering, play, contemplation, conversation and yes, vigil.”
The Rev. Whitehead said SLU students, faculty, staff, trustees, university security personnel and Canton community members gathered Thursday because they had to — “For we simply could not unsee it, could we?”
“We could not unsee the execution of an unarmed black man in police custody begging for his life,” she said. “We could not unsee the ones called to serve and protect all beings kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, unmoved by his calling for the essential thing for life, breath.”
Kneeling for the full nine minutes, the Rev. Whitehead said she didn’t expect to feel such physical discomfort. After the vigil, she told the Times that her pain and discomfort has largely been of the spirit, emotional and mental. But in kneeling, the pain of centuries of racist violence, of indoctrinated inequity, was also felt in her body.
Of those who do not believe that such pain exists for black people, for people of color, for transgender and non-binary people, for those outcast and systemically oppressed, the Rev. Whitehead asks, “Why can’t you allow your heart to break for someone who is suffering?”
The question, she said, is one to ask yourself, too.
Mr. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed when Derek Chauvin, a 44-year-old white and now former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an apparent arrest last month. Two minutes and 53 seconds of that neck restraint occurred after Mr. Floyd was unresponsive, according to the initial Minnesota District Court criminal complaint filed against Chauvin.
Chauvin, who was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, was originally charged with third-degree murder, carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years, and second-degree manslaughter, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years and a $20,000 fine. Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison on June 3 announced the murder charge lodged against Chauvin has been increased to second-degree murder, carrying a maximum prison sentence of 40 years in Minnesota.
Three other former police officers who stood by — Thomas Lane, 37, J.A. Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34 — were charged last week with two counts each of aiding and abetting, one each for second-degree murder and one for second-degree manslaughter. The charges carry maximum prison sentences of 40 and 10 years, respectively.
Mr. Arbery, an unarmed, 25-year-old black man, was fatally shot in February while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia, by two armed white residents, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory, who reportedly pursued Mr. Arbery in a pickup truck. A third resident, William Bryan, video recorded the shooting, the video going viral in early May. No arrests were made for 74 days.
Ms. Taylor, an unarmed, 26-year-old black EMT, was fatally shot by police in March while inside her Louisville, Ky., apartment. Ms. Taylor was struck at least eight times, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. No body camera footage exists because officers in the Criminal Interdiction Division who executed the “no-knock” search warrant of Ms. Taylor’s apartment do not wear cameras, Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said during a March press conference. To date, no charges have been filed against the officers involved.
“We are saying that black lives matter because black and brown lives are in peril and have been since the founding of his nation,” the Rev. Whitehead said. “I know that the swift and quick rebuttal to ‘black lives matter’ is often ‘all lives matter.’ But the truth is, because of systemic racism, racialized violence, racial hatred and oppression, all lives don’t matter. But they should. We look forward to the day when that is our reality.”
After “tolling the bells for justice,” the Rev. Whitehead said she hopes those bells continue to toll in the hearts of those gathered, who might carry the message of the Black Lives Matter movement with them, “even when we misunderstand one another.”
“This journey belongs to all of us,” she said. “Go in peace, go in joy, and sure enough, go in hope.”
