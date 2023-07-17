A highlight of the Saint’s season is the Route 11 rivalry with Clarkson University. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times file photo

CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team will feature two exhibition games, 12 non-conference games, 10 out of the first 11 games at home and a trip to Ohio State after Thanksgiving.

The Scarlet and Brown will open the year with a pair of exhibition games at Appleton Arena against Colgate on Sept. 23 for Laurentian Weekend and a Tuesday night tilt with McGill University on Sept.26.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.