CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team will feature two exhibition games, 12 non-conference games, 10 out of the first 11 games at home and a trip to Ohio State after Thanksgiving.
The Scarlet and Brown will open the year with a pair of exhibition games at Appleton Arena against Colgate on Sept. 23 for Laurentian Weekend and a Tuesday night tilt with McGill University on Sept.26.
Following the exhibition games, St. Lawrence will play a large portion of their home schedule that spans 10 out of the first 11 games. The Saints will host Mercyhurst Sept.29-30 and Providence Oct. 6-7.
The Saints will then travel to Vermont for their first away game on Thursday, Oct. 12, before heading back home to take on the Catamounts Oct. 14. St. Lawrence will host RIT on Oct. 19, and is scheduled to open ECAC Hockey play the following weekend against Princeton and Quinnipiac, Oct. 27-28.
The Saints will play two non-conference games against Route 11 rival Clarkson on Nov. 10 and 11. St. Lawrence will then continue ECAC play and mix in a post-Thanksgiving trip to Ohio State before closing out the semester on the road at Dartmouth and Harvard, Dec. 1-2.
The Saints will return to action on Jan. 5-6 with an away series against Colgate and Cornell, then will face Union and RPI at home, before another Tuesday night matchup at Syracuse on Jan. 16.
League games against the Golden Knights are scheduled for Jan. 26 and 27 and the Saints will wrap up the regular season at home on Feb. 16-17 against Harvard and Dartmouth.
“What a great schedule we have in place this season,” said head coach Chris Wells. “A few familiar teams in our non conference schedule as well as a couple new additions. No doubt we will have a real good understanding of where we sit by the December Holiday break. For now, we will enjoy the remainder of the summer, but I know the players are excited for the upcoming season.”
