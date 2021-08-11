CLAYTON — Land snails will take center stage at the Thousand Islands Land Trust’s annual Birkhead Lecture this month.
The free lecture is supported by Louise and the late Guthrie Birkhead and will be delivered by Marla Coppolino, of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Ms. Coppolino is a biological illustrator, course developer and malacologist — who studies mollusks — with the lab and specializes in land snail species distributions, ecology and conservation. The lecture, “The Hidden World of Ground Snails,” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Zenda Farms in Clayton. The lecture will be interactive and include a hands-on discussion in the Zenda Community Garden. A brief reception with refreshments will follow.
Advance registration is urged. Register by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, calling 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.
