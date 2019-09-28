MASSENA — The student representative to the Massena Central School Board of Education says some seniors are requesting latitude in the new district policy that requires cell phones to be in students’ lockers during the school day.
“I have had a lot of students come to me. I haven’t been able to promise them anything, but I told them I would bring it up here,” Ieronhenehtha Lazore told school board members during their meeting on Thursday.
The board had approved a change to the policy that required the junior high and high school to clearly spell out acceptable use of personal technology in student handbooks and the code of conduct after teachers and administrators said they no longer supported allowing students to use personal technology like cell phones during the school day. District officials said there were nearly enough Chrome Books for each student, which eliminated the need for students to use their personal cell phones for school-related tasks.
A notice on the door to the high school says all electronics are prohibited in every space of the building and must remain in the students’ lockers from 7:40 a.m. to 2:16 p.m. That information is also contained in the 2019-20 student handbook.
For a first offense, the device will be confiscated and the student will pick it up in Student Affairs after 3 p.m. The device is confiscated after the second offense, and a parent must pick up the device in Student Affairs. For the third offense, the device is confiscated, a parent must come in to pick up the device in Student Affairs and the student receives in-school suspension.
Ms. Lazore said she has personally seen benefits from the new policy. She said her phone would be on throughout the day last year.
“I’d always be checking it, I’d always be looking at it, and it did take quite a toll on me. This year it’s kept in my locker. I’ve really noticed a difference that I’m not always worried about the time or things to look up,” she said.
However, she said, some students would like to use their cell phones during periods in the day when they didn’t have class and had finished their homework.
“It’s a big thing that a lot of students wanted me to say, that a lot of students were concerned about,” Ms. Lazore said.
