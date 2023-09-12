TAP error affects students

SUNY is working to resolve an error that reduced Tuition Assistance Program financial aid to some college students. Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — An error in a state office may be holding up financial aid for some SUNY students, but officials have a plan in place to make sure nobody has to pay more for their education.

Last week, SUNY colleges across the system got notices from the state Higher Education Services Corporation informing them that they had been overpaid for some students who attended college in the last three years. That meant the corporation, a state entity that handles the state Tuition Assistance Program for college students, lacked the proper funds to support students this year, leaving some students without enough money to cover their tuition.

