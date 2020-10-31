MASSENA — Roofing work that was scheduled to be completed this summer at Madison Elementary School has been pushed back to next summer, but the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project remains on schedule as a whole.
Manpower issues and rain delays earlier in the summer have played a role in causing the roofing work to get behind schedule.
“We’re all aware of the roofing issues going on right now,” said James Francesconi, senior project manager for C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm.
Roof replacement will be completed at Jefferson Elementary School this year, and will continue at Madison, as well as Nightengale Elementary School next summer. Because the roofs at Massena Central High School and J.W. Leary Junior High School are under warranty, there will only be select work to address problem areas.
As the construction season begins to wind down, Mr. Francesconi said work on the high school soccer field will start this summer and wrap up in 2021. Work on light poles at the junior high is scheduled to be completed this year. Playground work at Nightengale Elementary might begin this year.
Edward Bernhauer, an architect with IBI Group, said that the referendum budget for phase one was $28.9 million and the current estimated cost is $18.9 million. That means the referendum budget of $28.8 million for phase two work starting next summer could conceivably increase to $30.8 million.
He said, because of the anticipated increase in funding, they’ve been working with stakeholders in each of the district’s building to discuss what could be added to the project.
Among the additions at the high school are a full mechanical systems replacement, office reconfiguration, athletic fields renovations, auditorium aisle lighting and acoustics, exterior door replacement, sanitary piping replacement, exterior masonry restoration, wrestling area improvements, security camera renovations, electrical service improvements, auxiliary gym floor refinishing and the addition of a campus digital marquee sign.
Junior high school project additions include exterior door replacement, interior door replacement, rooftop air conditioning units for all data closets, exterior masonry restoration, classroom finishes, additional toilet room renovations, additional classroom electrical outlets, electrical service improvements, security camera renovations and gymnasium floor refinishing.
Additions at the elementary schools include exterior door replacement, additional interior suspended ceiling replacement, custodial area mop sink renovations, laundry area including washer and dryer, secure access for parent drop-off and pickup at Jefferson Elementary, alternative conference room access at Nightengale and Madison Elementary, classroom interior renovations, additional classroom outlets, electrical service improvements, security camera renovations and gymnasium floor refinishing.
“All of the additional items went through a thorough vetting (with stakeholders and administrators). It was really was a lengthy process. Overall, I think it makes for a much better project,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
The current phase two schedule calls for submission of the project to the state Education Department by mid-November. He said the current expedited review time is two to four weeks. The work would be put out for public bid in January, and construction would take place in the summer of 2021 and 2022.
