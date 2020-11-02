PHOENIX — Extracurricular activities and athletics are back in the Phoenix Central School District this fall, with some slight modifications to ensure student and staff safety.
After much conversation with state officials and the health department, the district presented options to students and families that would allow for the return of various sporting events, performing arts activities and school clubs. That decision was well-received by the student body, according to district officials.
“The more opportunities that resemble a ‘normal’ school year that we can offer our students, the better to help create some sense of normalcy,” said John C. Birdlebough High School Principal Thomas Bailer. “Students are eager to remain connected during these times, especially since their learning is remote.”
This fall, students in grades seven through 12 have an opportunity to participate in girls’ tennis, soccer, golf, cross-country, field band, drama club and DECA. In addition, many high school classes and clubs are meeting virtually to remain connected.
“Being able to have our student-athletes return has been great for their social, mental, emotional and physical health,” said John Jeffries, the district’s director of health, physical education and athletics. “They are able to socially interact with friends and teammates, and they have something to do that they love doing, which makes them happy.”
When the district moved forward with its plans to reintroduce some of these athletic and extracurricular activities, discussions of safety were at the forefront. Some of the precautions that were implemented include wearing face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing and frequent sanitizing.
Despite the restrictions, Jeffries said the return to athletics has been the glimmer of hope that many of the student-athletes needed.
“Sports teach our students-athletes life lessons such as communication, teamwork, dealing with adversity, plus much, much more,” he said. “Athletics help our athletes learn life lessons that go beyond the playing field. We’re thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity for these young adults.”
