CANTON — Several St. Lawrence County schools are attempting to move students back to in-person classes following a number of closings earlier this week due to positive COVID-19 cases.
Hammond Central School was the latest to detect a positive COVID case. Students were dismissed early on Friday after a staff member tested positive. Superintendent Doug McQueer wrote in a letter that the goal was to resume in-person learning on Tuesday.
Potsdam Central School District sent home Lawrence Avenue Elementary School students earlier this week after one tested positive for COVID-19. The building remained closed through the remainder of the week while the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department conducted contact tracing. Superintendent Joann M. Chambers said the district plans to bring students in grades first through fourth back on Monday, but only for the mornings due to staff shortages since a number of teachers are in quarantine.
“Public Health is still in the process of completing contact tracing,” Ms. Chambers said. “If we learn over the weekend that additional staff members are subject to quarantine, we will need to shift to a remote learning model for all elementary students. We will communicate any changes to parents just as quickly as we can.”
The state’s COVID Report Card online coronavirus tracked acknowledged one Potsdam student tested positive as of data submitted Thursday.
On Friday afternoon, Northwest Career and Technical Education Center in Ogdensburg announced it would proactively move to remote learning beginning Monday due to the number of positive cases arising in area schools, according to a message posted to Facebook by Principal Stephen C. Putman.
Earlier in the week, Heuvelton Central School District also announced one of its students or staff tested positive, leading to fully remote learning for the remainder of the week. Superintendent Jesse Coburn didn’t immediately return requests for comment Friday afternoon on whether the district would reopen next week. The district’s COVID Report Card, last updated Thursday, did not indicate any positives at the school.
Hermon-DeKalb also moved students to remote learning on Wednesday and Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test in the district. Classes there resumed Friday. Neighboring Gouverneur Central School District notified parents Wednesday it would be moving fully remote until Nov. 30.
