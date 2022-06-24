South Jefferson Central School honor graduates
ADAMS — South Jefferson Central School has announced their 2022 honor graduates
Jaan P. Brooks, valedictorian, son of Kimberly Brooks and Peter Brooks, Adams. With a grade point average of 98.92, he will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. He is a member of National Honor Society, varsity lacrosse and chess club; and serves as class vice president. Mr. Brooks will major in biochemistry at Colgate University, Hamilton.
Gracie A. Elliott, salutatorian, daughter of Julie Elliott, Adams, and Wade Elliott, Adams. With a grade point average of 98.51, she will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. She is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish club, cross country and indoor track and field, jazz band and wind ensemble; is co-founder of the Adams Community Club; and earned the Seal of Bi-Literacy. Miss Elliott will major in liberal arts at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Rachel S. Place, vocational technical honor graduate, daughter of Michelle Place, Adams Center. With a grade point average of 95.75, she will graduate from the medical assistant program of Bohlen Technical Center, Watertown, and a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. She is a member of National Technical Honor Society and swimming and dive team. Miss Place will major in allied health pre-nursing at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Jonathan R. Babcock, son of John and Schreene Babcock, Sackets Harbor, will major in accounting at St. John Fishher College, Rochester.
Jordyn L. Badalato, daughter of Todd and Becky Badalato, Watertown, will major in neuroscience at Syracuse University.
Katherine R. Banazek, daughter of Jennifer and Phillip Banazek, Watertown, will major in liberal arts at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va.
Trevor J. Benware, son of John and Terri Benware, Mannsville, will major in materials science at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Hailyn S. Buker, daughter of Stephanie and Jason Buker, Adams Center, will major in environmental engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Karsyn T. Burnash, daughter of Rebecca and Anthony Burnash, Adams Center, will major in mechanical engineering at the University of Connecticut, Storrs, Conn.
McKenzi L. Burnham, daughter of Cassy Burns, Adams Center, will major in early childhood education at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Alayna M. Bush, daughter of Gary and Janelle Bush, Adams, will major in biology at Le Moyne College, Syracuse.
Amber L. Coffman, daughter of Michelle Hamilton and William Early, Largo, Fla., is undecided on post-graduation plans.
Steven B. Crumb II, son of Steven and Lisa Crumb, Adams, will major in liberal arts humanities and social sciences at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Sawyer J. Davis, son of Stephanie and James Davis, Watertown, will major in computer science at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Lily A. DeForest, daughter of Cameron DeForest, Lorraine, and Nicole Bearup, Newport, Calif., will major in biotechnology at SUNY-ESF, Syracuse.
Alexa M. Doe, daughter of Steven and Debbie Doe, Adams, will major in social work at Iona College, Rochelle.
Julia M. Garvin, daughter of Gerald and Tricia Garvin, Adams Center, will major in finance at Wingate University, North Carolina.
Abigail J. Hudson, daughter of Connie and Greg Hudson, Adams, will major in biology at SUNY Geneseo.
Carley A. Hughes, daughter of Randy and Carol Hughes, Watertown, will major in nursing at SUNY Brockport.
Cameron M. Humphrey, son of Melissa and Paul Gillette, Rodman, will major in education at SUNY Oswego.
Michael J. Jareo, son of Alana and Francis Jareo, Adams Center, will major in neuroscience at the University of Rochester.
Abagail P. Keeney, daughter of Ian and Jennifer Keeney, Rodman, will major in nursing at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Mathew M. Keruskie, son of Jill Keruskie, Adams, and Maurice Keruskie, Evans Mills, will major in interior design at Cazenovia College.
Thomas W. King, son of Priscilla and Steven King, Watertown, will major in biology at SUNY Brockport.
Kolin M. Kriner, son of Cassaudra Kriner and Randolph Deom, Adams, and Phillip Kriner, Worth, will major in biomedical science and theater at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Romi M. LaClair, daughter of Scott and Kimberly LaClair, Watertown, will major in liberal arts at the University of Denver (Colo.).
Julia K. Largett, daughter of John and Tracy Largett, Adams, will major in physics at the University of Rochester.
William M. Littell, son of Patricia and Lawrence Littell, Adams Center, will major in film at Wesleyan University, Middletown, Conn.
Victoria M. Loftis, daughter of Sally and Lincoln Kadayso, Adams, will enter the workforce following graduation.
Jennaca K. McGill, daughter of Sara McGill and Jason Towne, Adams Center, will major in biology — pre-physician assistant studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Claire G. McNamara, daughter of Christine and Craig McNamara, Watertown, will major in graphic design at SUNY New Paltz.
Mia D. Minichello, daughter of Joanna Minichello, Adams, and Ernest Minichello, Buffalo, will major in nursing at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.
Ireland F. Morgia, daughter of Nicholas and Dedra Morgia, Adams, will major in biology at Wingate University, North Carolina.
Olivia J. Perkins, daughter of Vickie Love, Carthage, and Michael Perkins, Watertown, will major in liberal arts math and science at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Alysse W. Perry, daughter of Stephanie Rogers, Rodman, and Trevor Perry, Adams, will major in biological sciences at SUNY Binghamton.
Madelyn R. Perry, daughter of Stephanie Rogers, Rodman, and Trevor Perry, Adams, NY. Madelyn will be attending Alfred State, majoring in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Jacqueline R. Piddock, daughter of Bob and Kathy Piddock, Adams, will major in general biology at Marist College, Poughkeepsie.
Emma R. Purvis, daughter of Travis and Chrissy Purvis, Adams, will major in biology at SUNY Brockport.
Dana M. Rabetoy, daughter of Andy and Becky Rabetoy, Mannsville, will enter the workforce following graduation.
Macey L. Rabetoy, daughter of Andy and Becky Rabetoy, Mannsville, will major in business at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Charles H. Rogers, son of Tina and Steven Rogers, Adams, will major in engineering at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Harlee N. Serow, daughter of Paul and Tammy Serow, Adams Center, will major in physics at the University at Buffalo.
Macy M. Shultz, daughter of Jessica and Mark Shultz, Adams, will major in exercise science at the University of Massachusetts.
Cora R. Sicley, daughter of Rebecca Sicley, Mannsville, will major in animal behavior ecology at Canisius College, Buffalo.
Malana R. Simpson, daughter of Brandi and Rob Simpson, Mannsville, will major in liberal arts allied health pre-nursing at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Emily S. Smith, daughter of Richard and Sarah Smith, Mannsville, is undecided on post-graduation plans.
Zachary D. Sullivan, son of Brian and Maureen Ann Sullivan, Adams, will major in media arts and practices at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif.
Annika L. VanWormer, daughter of Carla and Jerry VanWormer, Mannsville, will major in chemical engineering at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Tanner M. Weiler, son of George Weiler, Adams, and Amy Rae Hayes, Watertown, will major in physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy.
Sidney E. Wheeler III, son of Jessica and Roderick Mooney, Lorraine, will major in political science at the University at Albany.
Rylie E. Wilson, daughter of Lisa and Travis Wilson, Adams, will major in speech and hearing sciences at SUNY Cortland.
