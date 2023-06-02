South Jefferson Central 2023 honor graduates
ADAMS — The 2023 honor graduates of South Jefferson Central School have been announced:
Noah J. Abbott, son of Jonathan and Sara Abbott, Lorraine, and the late Tara Gardner, plans to attend the North American Lineman Training Center, McEwen, Tenn.
Madelyn M. Barney, daughter of Sara and Jonathan Abbott, Adams, plans to attend Le Moyne College, Syracuse, to major in pre-law.
Colin L. Bennett, son of Jessica Zaremba, Adams, and Joseph Bennett, Adams, plans to attend Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, Pa., to major in cybersecurity.
Audrey E. Bibbins, daughter of Barbara and Kenneth Bibbins, Adams, plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in environmental biology.
Lauren E. Bier, salutatorian, daughter of Erin and Jim Bier, Calcium, will graduate with a grade point average of 98.24, a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in science and seal of bi-literacy in Spanish. She plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in biochemistry.
Zachary S. Blevins, son of Karen Todd-Blevins and Steven Blevins, Adams, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown to major in sports management and business administration.
Nathan M. Bliss, son of Elisabeth and Jon Bliss, Adams, plans to attend Houghton University to major in music and physical therapy.
Jack T. Buckingham, son of Regina Wetterhahn, Adams, and Todd Buckingham, Croghan, plans to attend Villanova (Pa.) University to major in environmental science.
Rory A. Bunker, daughter of Jennifer and Brett Bunker, Adams, plans to attend Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah, to major in criminology.
Sophia L. Coles, daughter of Ann Larkin, Adams, plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in psychology.
Jude F. Cook, son of Celia Cook, Adams, plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology to major in civil engineering.
Kyle F.E. Creighton, son of Susan and Floyd Creighton, Adams Center, plans to attend Le Moyne College, Syracuse, to major in finance, information systems and business analytics.
Rhiannon I. Dyer, career and technical honor graduate, daughter of Renee and Dean Dyer, Adams, will graduate with a grade point average of 98 and a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation With Honors in math and science. She plans to attend Keuka College to major in nursing.
Ethan W. Elliott, son of Kate and Matthew Elliott, Adams, plans to attend SUNY Cortland to major in exercise science.
Lily G. Gaede, daughter of Lori and Paul Gaede, Adams Center, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in zoo technology.
Bryce F. Goodnough, son of Jennifer Gaffney-Goodnough and Derrick Goodnough, Adams, plans to attend SUNY Oswego to major in biology.
Jolie M. Hall, daughter of Natalie and Joseph Hall, Watertown, plans to attend Hamilton College, Clinton, to major in biology and environmental studies.
Eloise G. Haynes, daughter of Erin Nestico, Adams, and Chris Nestico, Adams, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in nursing.
Ethan J. Hopkins, son of Angela and David Hopkins, Adams, plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in environmental engineering.
Logan J. Kelley, son of Jodi and Scott Kelley, Watertown, plans to attend SUNY Oswego to major in biochemistry.
Ruby R. LaClair, daughter of Kimberly and Scott LaClair, Watertown, plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in biochemistry.
William R. Lawrence, son of Angie and Robert Lawrence, Adams, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in business.
Alyana M. Lynch, daughter of Maryanne Lawler and Brent Lynch, Adams, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in nursing.
Nathaniel P. Lyon, son of Marisa Mustizer, Adams, and Patrick Lyon, Adams, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in engineering science.
Emma K. MacIlvennie, daughter of Rebecca Abrams and Shaun MacIlvennie, Adams, plans to attend St. John Fisher College, Rochester, to major in nursing.
Trinity A. Monaghan, daughter of Kimberly Roberts and James Roberts, Adams, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in natural sciences.
Zoe A. Moroughan, daughter of Mindy and Bryan Moroughan, Adams, plans to attend Russell Sage College, Troy, to major in physical therapy.
Anna R. Muto, daughter of Amanda and Brian Muto, Mannsville, plans to attend SUNY Brockport to major in biology.
Owen J. Newton, son of Elizabeth and Steven Newton, Adams, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in individual studies.
Natalie A. Paige, daughter of Barbara and Leo Paige, Adams, plans to attend Ohio Northern University, Ada, Ohio, to major in nursing.
Ryan J. Paluch, son of Kristin and Manny Therrien, Adams Center, plans to attend Western Welding Academy, Gillete, Wyo., to major in pipeline welding.
Logan D. Papazian, son of Amanda and Russell Papazian, Watertown, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in allied health sciences.
Zephyr T. Patton, son of Heather Knowlton, Adams Center, plans to enter the workforce in the welding trade.
Sophia A. Picchianti-Murphy, daughter of Aimee Murphy, Adams, and Kevin Murphy, Adams, plans to attend the University at Buffalo to major in environmental science.
Andrea E. Pollock, daughter of Valerie and Kevin Pollock, Adams, plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology to major in film and animation - production.
Ryan A. Rogers, son of Laurie and Dee Rogers, Adams Center, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in natural sciences.
Madison G. Schultz, daughter of Ashley St. Hilaire, Adams, and Keith Schultz, Adams, plans to attend Binghamton University to major in biochemistry.
Zachary T. Scoville, son of Karen and Marty Scoville, Adams, plans to enter the workforce in the operators union.
Rose M. Slate, daughter of Shelby and Scott Slate, Adams Center, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in early childhood education.
Curtis C. Staie, son of Kassandra Babcock, Adams, and Christopher Staie, Adams, plans to attend Manhattanville College, Hudson, to major in finance.
Chance A. Summers, valedictorian, son of Claire and Chris Summers, Watertown, will graduate with a grade point average of 99.02, a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in math and science and seal of bi-literacy in French. He plans to attend Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va., to major in camp and outdoor adventure leadership and industrial and systems engineering.
Breya J. Tamblin, daughter of Heather Ieppert, Adams Center, plans to attend Keuka College to major in social work.`
Logan R. Towles, son of Tammie and Robert Towles, Adams, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in liberal arts, math and science.
Kadence R. Wagner, daughter of Marie and Craig Wagner, Mannsville, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in human services.
Seth D. Whitney-Wekar, son of Shannon Whitney and Brian Wekar, Adams Center, plans to attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in business and accounting.
Ethan T. Widrick, son of Stephanie and Steven Widrick, Adams, plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in pre-law.
Nolan J. Widrick, son of Stephanie and Steven Widrick, Adams, plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in biology.
Reese E. Widrick, daughter of Stephanie and Steven Widrick, Adams, plans to attend Mercyhurst University, Erie, Pa., to major in nursing.
Kyle D. Wilson, son of Crystal Wilson, Watertown, and John Wilson, plans to enter the workforce in the electrical union.
Grace I. Winchester, daughter of Elena and Doug Winchester, Adams, plans to attend the University of California, Santa Cruz, Calif., to major in environmental sciences.
Stephen A. Wood, son of Rachel Card, Adams, and Jason Wood, Adams Center, plans to attend St. John Fisher College, Rochester, to major in computer engineering.
