ADAMS — South Jefferson Central School will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, “Cinderella” at 7 tonight and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the South Jefferson High School auditorium, 11060 State Route 11.
Show tickets are $8 at the door or online at wdt.me/sjmusical
There will be a Cinderella Tea at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school cafeteria, where “The Royal Chefs” will be serving tea and desserts. Patrons may visit with Cinderella and palace guests from the show. Tickets for tea are $4 at the door.
Starring in the show are Jolie Hall as Cinderella; Chace Summers as Prince Christopher; Faith Barker as the stepmother; Chloe Brown as Grace; Elizabeth Goodenbery as Joy; Breya Tamblin as the Fairy Godmother; Landen Snyder as Lionel; Cameron Humphrey as the king and Laina Wheeler as the queen.
“Cinderella,” with music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, was the duo’s only television musical. It premiered on CBS in 1957 starring Julie Andrews and became a national event.
An estimated 60% of the country tuning in, according to the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization. It was performed live and broadcast in color and became the most-viewed TV show to date. It was later adapted for stage in numerous versions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.