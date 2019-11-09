ADAMS — South Jefferson High School will show the movie “Screenagers” in the Clarke Auditorium beginning at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The event is being presented by South Jefferson’s Students Against Destructive Decisions.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the event, and free admission and popcorn will be available with the donation of a non-perishable food item for the Rohde Center.
The runtime for “Screenagers” is about 67 minutes.
Filmmaker Delaney Ruston, MD’s award winning documentary probes into the vulnerable corners of family life and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games and academics. The film offers solutions on how to help kids navigate the digital world.
According to the movie’s website, “In ‘Screenagers,’ as with her award-winning documentaries on mental health, Delaney takes a deeply personal approach as she probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including her own, to explore struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through poignant, and unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists, and brain scientists, SCREENAGERS reveals how tech time impacts kids’ development and offers solutions on how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find balance.”
To learn more, visit www.screenagersmovie.com.
