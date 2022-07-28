ADAMS — At Wednesday evening’s South Jefferson Board of Education meeting, Christina Chamberlain was appointed as the next superintendent of the South Jefferson Central School District, chosen out of a few candidates that made it to the final rounds of deliberations.
Mrs. Chamberlain currently serves as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Indian River Central School District and will begin her new appointment at South Jefferson Jan. 1.
Prior to becoming the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Indian River, Mrs. Chamberlain served as PreK-12 curriculum director, assistant supervisor of federal programs and special education, and a high school special education teacher at Indian River. Mrs. Chamberlain is a graduate of Syracuse University where she earned her BA in English and Textual Studies, and received her Masters in Education from LeMoyne College and her Certificate of Advanced Study in Building and District Leadership from SUNY Oswego.
A long time resident of Jefferson County, Mrs. Chamberlain moved to the South Jefferson district in 2006 and currently lives with her family in Worth. She has been a participant as well as a presenter for professional development at the regional, state and national levels and following her appointment, stated she “is excited and honored to serve the students, families, community, and South Jefferson Board of Education as your next Superintendent of Schools,” according to a release from the South Jefferson district.
Out of the office Thursday, Mrs. Chamberlain was not available for additional comments on her new appointment.
For aiding in the search for a new superintendent, the South Jefferson Board of Education thanked Jeff-Lewis BOCES District Superintendent Stephen Todd and his staff for their time and efforts in organizing applicant packets, developing a time line and interview schedules, and advising on procedure. The board also thanked school faculty, staff, the student body and the community who took the time to provide the board with comments on each of its candidates.
