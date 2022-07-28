Christina Chamberlain has been appointed as superintendent of the South Jefferson Central School District. Provided photo

ADAMS — At Wednesday evening’s South Jefferson Board of Education meeting, Christina Chamberlain was appointed as the next superintendent of the South Jefferson Central School District, chosen out of a few candidates that made it to the final rounds of deliberations.

Mrs. Chamberlain currently serves as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Indian River Central School District and will begin her new appointment at South Jefferson Jan. 1.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.