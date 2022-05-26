ADAMS — In a notice sent out from the district Thursday, it was announced that the search for the next Superintendent of Schools for the South Jefferson Central School District has narrowed down to three candidates who will now be moving on to the next step in the recruitment process.
The District’s Board of Education is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Superintendent of Schools Scott B. Slater. Mr. Slater replaced former Superintendent Mary Beth Denny in 2019:
The candidages are:
n Christina Chamberlain, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction at the Indian River Central School District
n Jennifer Gaffney-Goodnough, Superintendent for the Sackets Harbor Central School District
n Ray Kilmer, Executive Principal for the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District
“This is a responsibility that we as members of the Board of Education take very seriously,” a press release from the board said. “Over the past several months the Board has embarked on a process to recruit a new Superintendent. The Superintendent’s vacancy was advertised widely in professional journals and newsletters throughout New York State and across the country.”
At the close of the recruitment period, 14 candidates had submitted letters of interest, resumes, and credentials for the position. Each member of the board reviewed the application materials of each candidate and, following a discussion of each candidate’s credentials, selected a group for personal interviews. These interviews were held on May 18 and 19, and at the conclusion of the initial interviews, the board discussed their impressions of each candidate and narrowed the search to the three announced candidates.
During the next phase of the recruitment process, the board will be seeking feedback from the school community regarding their impressions of the three finalists. Second round stakeholder sessions have been scheduled for June 13. Each candidate will be participating in a series of sessions with the district’s staff, students, and community. At each of the sessions, participants will be able to ask the candidates whatever questions they would like.
Members of the community will have an opportunity to meet each candidate at community interview sessions scheduled for 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on June 13, with all three sessions to be held in the high school auditorium. Each individual who elects to participate in the process will be invited to provide the board with written comments regarding their impression of each candidate.
