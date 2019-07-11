ADAMS CENTER — The South Jefferson Central School District’s track and sports field are getting an upgrade.
In May 2017, voters approved a $7.2 million capital project which included the construction of a new sports stadium at the Bruce C. Clarke Building and renovations to the track at Wilson Elementary, as well as a host of other improvements in each of the District’s buildings. Also approved was a separate proposition to install an artificial turf surface on the new stadium field.
When developing the project scope, the construction of a new stadium field was a high priority for the District due to the fact that the current stadium field no longer met the minimum dimensions required for high school contests in several sports. As a temporary measure, the District removed the permanent bleachers and fencing but knew that a more viable long-term solution would be necessary since the facility is so vital to the school’s physical education and sports programs and the community. The new stadium facility will provide for a longer playing season, multi-sport use and more cost efficient maintenance.
Superintendent Mary Beth Denny said, “South Jefferson is fortunate to have an 86.5 percent Building Aid ratio making the “local share” of the project 13.5 percent. Our ratio makes it possible for us to make capital improvements in a cost efficient manner.”
The tax impact from the project is estimated at about $0.24 per $1000 of assessed value. At this point, the majority of the project work is on schedule for completion in late August. The most visible project items, the stadium and track, should be ready for use this fall.
Mrs. Denny added, “It has been exciting to watch the progress of this project. We are going to have some beautiful new facilities for our students and our community.”
The site work contractor is Cunningham Excavation, Inc. Additional contractors for the project include ENI Mechanical, Inc. for the mechanical contract, Con Tech Building Systems, Inc. for general construction, Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Inc. for plumbing, Dow Electric, Inc. for electrical, and Watchdog Building Partners as the construction manager.
The District’s architect firm is Ashley McGraw Architects with Keplinger Freeman Associates, LLC as the landscape architect firm that designed the stadium and track.
