South Lewis capital project up to the voters

A South Lewis Central School District bus lets children out on their first day of school in front of the new Elementary School in 2021. Watertown Daily Times

TURIN — The South Lewis Central School District Board of Education is seeking voter approval to embark on a capital project to make improvements to the original side of the newly formed single-campus facility.

South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo said the project is necessary because much of the building infrastructure on the middle school and high school side is approaching “the end of life” and is in need of replacement or repair.

