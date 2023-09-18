TURIN — The South Lewis Central School District Board of Education is seeking voter approval to embark on a capital project to make improvements to the original side of the newly formed single-campus facility.
South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo said the project is necessary because much of the building infrastructure on the middle school and high school side is approaching “the end of life” and is in need of replacement or repair.
The project will include fixing the main parking lot, repairs to the bus garage and upgrades to educational areas.
“The overhead doors and bus lifts are in need of replacement,” said the superintendent of the bus garage. “The science lab has not been touched in 20 years and its been 30 years for the home and career center.”
He said the project will deal with energy efficiency along with health and safety issues.
The superintendent noted that improvements to the public address system and access to entrance points are planned as well as window replacements.
There would also be improvements to the softball field and athletic stadium including conversion to synthetic turf field.
Although the facility is mainly heated by a wood chip bio mass unit, there are still three boilers in the basement as a back up system. The superintendent said the boilers are used during off-peak times and due to the age of the equipment, parts are now had to acquire. Like wise the commercial freezers and refrigeration units in the building are old and hard to repair.
“Last year we had refrigerated trucks in the parking lot while we waited for parts,” Mr. Premo said.
He added the project would include installing air conditioning to the auditorium which is used by several community organizations.
“Over the past year, the district has spent a great deal of time reviewing the facility conditions and the educational needs of our students, staff, and community,” said Mr. Premo in a letter to district residents. “We have reviewed our Five-year Building Conditions Survey, held meetings with internal stakeholder groups, and conducted a public hearing in March. This study and review has led to the conclusion that there is a need for a Capital Improvement Project.”
The project, at a cost of $28,995,900, utilizing 85% State Aid funds from the $5.2 million District Capital Project Reserve will have a zero tax impact on district taxpayers.
For these reasons, Superintendent Premo urges district residents to vote in favor of the Capital Improvement Project.
“Without a capital project it would be cost prohibitive,” he said. “This project will bring the middle school and high school up to the level they should be. The health safety and energy efficiency provided will be a good benefit to taxpayers.”
He likened the school facility to owning a house.
“You can’t let a house have no attention for 20 to 25 years,” he said. “There is a need to maintain the facility. This (district residents) is their facility,”
According to Mr. Premo with the improvements made the district with be on trajectory to only have the need for routine maintenance for a number of years.
He said the last capital project prior to the elementary addition was in 2008 when the bio mass was installed and the roof replaced on the main campus along with projects at the building in the outlaying communities.
If the capital project is approved, Mr. Premo expects the design phase to take a year with the board seeking state approval in January 2025. The bids could go out in February 2025 with renovations and improvements to begin in the spring with the project to take two years and be complete for the school opening in 2027.
The district is continuing a public campaign to educate, inform and engage the voters and community members.
The superintendent and members of the school board have met with groups including the Lewis County Board of Legislator and civic organizations to present information about the capital project. Meetings are scheduled over the next several weeks: for the South Lewis Central School District faculty and staff, 1:45 and 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in the auditorium; in the Port Leyden Village Building, 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Town of Greig Building, 6 p.m. Sept. 20; and Glenfield Fire Department, 6 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be a public hearing on the project at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the South Lewis auditorium, 4264 East Road. In addition a brochure will be mailed to district residents explaining the project.
Mr. Premo invites any group which would like to hear the presentation to contact him at 315-348-2500 or dpremo@southlewis.org.
“It’s really important for district members to learn and educate themselves about the project and to exercise their right to vote,” said the superintendent. “This project will put the district in good shape.”
If the project is not approved, the state aid which would be locked with voter approval may not be available in the same amount in the future. Mr. Premo said the district plans to conduct a voluntary exit poll for voters to obtain feedback if the measure is voted down. In addition community surveys would gauge project improvements.
“It is important to approve the project and not let things go another year or two,” he said.
The vote is scheduled for from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at the South Lewis auditorium. Absentee ballots will be made available for South Lewis district residents who will not be in the district on the day of the vote or who may be unable to travel to the polling place due to health reasons. Military voters may receive an absentee military ballot. An application must be filed by any eligible, qualified voter who intends to vote by absentee ballot. Written requests may be sent to the District Clerk at the South Lewis Central School District Office, P.O. Box 10, Turin, NY 13473, or by contacting the district clerk at 315-348-2514. Requests for mailed ballots must be make a week prior to vote — Oct. 5 — by 5 p.m. If the absentee ballot is to be delivered personally, the application must be submitted to the District Clerk by the day before the election. All absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
