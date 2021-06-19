TURIN — For two primary schools, school’s out forever.
South Lewis School District is consolidating all the elementary schools into one school, on the district campus on East Road, to be opened for the fall.
For this to happen, the other elementary schools have to close and be sold. The slogan for this move is “one district, one building, and one family.”
“There had been discussions to consolidate the schools since the 1980s,” said South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo.
The opening of one school for all of the elementary students has been voted on three times, once in 2007, once in 2017, and then finally succeeding in 2018. “The sounds of kids; the fact it will no longer be there will be sad,” Mr. Premo said.
The closing ceremony for the Glenfield Elementary was on June 16 and Port Leyden Elementary was on June 17. Members of the community came out to see the closing of schools they once spent the days waking up to go to.
Before the consolidation of the middle and high schools that took place in 1963 to 1964, Glenfield Elementary used to be General Martin Central School. Port Leyden Central School opened in 1922 and joined the consolidation of schools in the South Lewis School District a year after Constableville, General Martin, Greig, Lyons Falls and Turin did.
Both events had speakers to represent the pasts of the schools via alumni of the schools when they were central schools, educators and students graduating from South Lewis High School to represent the present, and the younger students to represent the future students of South Lewis Elementary with the new changes.
“From the time I was in second grade, I knew I wanted to be a an elementary teacher and I wanted to be an elementary teacher at Port Leyden,” said Susan Rockwood, second-grade teacher and former Port Leyden student. “I didn’t think there would be anyone more sad than me.”
Students at Port Leyden had a chance to express their sorrow in leaving and their hopes to make new friends with the students of Glenfield that would be their new classmates come September.
The ceremonies each concluded with a tour of the schools available after the students left for the day.
The school district has an accepted offer for $220,000 for Glenfield by LasComp Institute of IT, which plans to make it into a training facility, and $107,000 for Port Leyden from Mark and Kimberly Lemieux to be partially used for senior assisted living.
