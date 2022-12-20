TURIN — The South Lewis Central School system reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the first quarter marking period of the 2022-2023 school year. Students on the High Honor Roll have averages of 93 or better, those on the Honor Roll have averages of 88 to 92; and those on the Merit Roll have averages of 85 to 87.
GRADE 9: Leo Bailey, Jenna Bourgeois, Darrian Brown, Addison Burker, Rachel Dolan, David Gallogly, Jr., Katelyn Gigliotti, Paige Hawk, Shay Koor, Chloe Kraeger, Jackson McCall, Hudson Plato, Calvin Reid, Landon Sage and Thomas Spann.
GRADE 10: GracieLynn Black, Hunter Burrows, Alexis Egnew, MacCoy Maciejko, Jaden Morczek and George Sinclair.
GRADE 11: Grace Bailey, Veda Bailey, Brynn Bernard, Aleigha Hill, Mallory Kraeger, Mariah Kulpa, Mariah LaFountain, Kyle Lawrence, Liadan McAleese, Annabelle Morley, Summer Valis, Marlaina Warcup and Conner Whalen.
GRADE 12: Aiden Billhardt, Mitchell Domagala, Jordan Dorrity, Carson Dosztan, Noah Edick, Skye Everson, Leah Greene, Andrew Higby, Alecia Horn, Violet Klossner, Alexis Kraeger, Clayton Kraeger, Abigail Litts, Aidan McGuire, Heidi Metzler, Olivia Millard, Kendall Nemeth, Emma Reid, Madison Rookey, Sarah Schindler, Sara Shaw, Ashley Wright, Carin Young and Mason Youngs.
GRADE 9: Christian Barriger, Shelby Becraft, Natalee Billhardt, Cadence Booth, Lily Dailey, James Ford, David Gydesen Jr., Varick LeVan, Matison Lyndaker, Brody Marino, Lachlan McAleese, Maddox Morrison, Madison Murray, Blake Petrus, Annabelle Platt and Lana Whalen.
GRADE 10: Kiera Carman, Angelia Carpenter, Wyntre Craft, Evelyn Farese, Aiden Maciejko, Elizabeth Marriott, Michael McGrath, Shaun McManus, Lydia Phelps, Joseph Plemons, Connor Sherwood and Lucas Smith.
GRADE 11: Camryn Battles, Mason Brown, Quenten Brown, Tyler Clark, Isaac Gibson, Gunnar Griffith, Austin Hungerford, Megan Klossner, Justice Maciekjo, Kayden McIntyre, Carson Molnar, Marina Munn, Madison Rhubart, Aiden Sampson, Emily Scott, Emma Spann, Catherine Stanford and Wyatt Staring.
GRADE 12: Olivia Brown, Alyssa Callaghan, Jade Chappell, Landon Dolan, Matthew Farese, Breycee Farr, Monica Romero-Gomez, Erica Hanno, Brooke Kenyon, Makena McDougall, Dublin Moore, Dylan Moshier, Barbara Plato, Ella Sherman, Lanelle Vile and Roger Williams, II.
GRADE 9: Jayda Baxter, Brant Farr, Tasia Glaze, Rachel Guillaume, Dakota Maciejko, Laurel Maciejko, Brady Marino, Makenna Rhubart and Allie Teal.
GRADE 10: Arianna Evans and Preston Lee.
GRADE 11: Mallory Bush, Brian Chappell, Jade Dolan, Jakob Exford, Gabrielle Kulpa, Richard Lee, Marek Morrison, Riley Rinehart, Brandy Stanford, Jocelyn Strigle, Annabell Wilcox and Kaylee Wood.
GRADE 12: Kendra DeHart, Alexia Finster, Alexis Geary, Aidan Highers, Emmalie Kenyon, Brooke Kraeger, Drew Maurer and Adam Mear.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.