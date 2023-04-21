South Lewis Central School class leaders
TURIN — The 2023 class leaders of South Lewis Central School are Emma Reid, valedictorian; and Mason Youngs, salutatorian and technical honor student.
Emma Reid
Miss Reid, daughter of Andrew and Kristine Reid of Boonville, has a grade point average of 99.43. Among the academic honors she received are being named as a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program; and several scholarship nominations and awards, including the Clarkson University Leadership Award, Rensselaer Medal, RIT Computing Medal and Scholarship, New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award and Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology.
She was inducted into the Morgan Lewis Chapter of National Honor Society, was a 2023 South Lewis Lions Club Scholar, and through independent college-level classes, received the Collegeboard.com Rural and Small Town Recognition Award. She also was named to the Mohawk Valley Community College president’s list.
Miss Reid was a member of the swim team, participated in downhill skiing, in which she instructed novice skiers; and has been a member of FFA, GAA, Youth Advisory Council, Conspiracy Club and Library Club. She has served as a peer tutor, a member of Whiz Quiz and Falcon Robotics Team. She is an active member of her church, volunteers for 4-H and assists with the Lewis County Youth Bureau and Junior Fair Board.
Miss Reid plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Mason Youngs
Mr. Youngs, son of James and Cheryl Youngs, Boonville, has a grade point average of 97.65. Among academic honors received are high honor roll, nominated for the New York State Scholarship for Academic Excellence, a South Lewis Lions Club Scholar and was nominated for the University of Rochester’s Baush & Lomb Honorary Science Award.
He is a member of the rifle team, serving as captain, participated in Students Against a Vanishing Environment (SAVE) in his freshman year, and is a member of the Conspiracy Club.
Mr. Mason is enrolled in the carpentry program at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center, Glenfield and was named a Channel 7 Career-Tech All Star.
He plans to pursue a career in carpentry following graduation.
