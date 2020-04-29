South Lewis Central School class leaders
The 2020 class leaders of South Lewis Central School, Turin, are Cory R. Millard as valedictorian and Kathryn Reid as salutatorian.
With an overall average of 96.69, Cory has also been named as this year’s technical honor student. He is the son of Gerald and Tracy Millard, Constableville and has been a member of the South Lewis FFA program and a member of the boys’ varsity soccer team since his freshman year. Cory also played on the boys’ basketball team. In his junior year, he received the Coach’s Award, and this year, he was selected as team captain.
Cory has been in the high school chorus, in which he was awarded “Star of Month” more than once, and was a member of the Students Against a Vanishing Environment Club. He was inducted into the National Honor Society during his junior year and is a class of 2020 Lions Club Scholar.
After graduation, Cory plans to attend college to study in a construction-related field.
Kathryn Reid has an overall average of 96.67. She is the daughter of Kristine and Andrew Reid, Boonville.
As a senior, she was named a South Lewis Lions Club Scholar, and as a junior, she was inducted into the Morgan Lewis Chapter of National Honor Society. As a high school student, Kathryn has been a member of the South Lewis Conspiracy Club and competed as a member of the Falcon Whiz Quiz Team.
Kathryn has participated in both interscholastic and recreational sports programs. She was a part of the girls’ soccer program and has played at the varsity level since her sophomore year. Kathryn has been a player on the Falcons fastpitch softball team and has also filled her schedule with 4-H events.
She plans to attend Cairn University where she will pursue a degree in math education.
Cory and Kathryn will receive special recognition as the Class of 2020 leaders at the school’s graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. June 27 in the South Lewis high school gymnasium.
