TURIN — The 2022 class leaders for South Lewis Central School are Lexi Bernard, valedictorian; Alexyn E. Hunkins, salutatorian; and Jayden A. Ford, technical honor student.
Lexi Bernard
Miss Bernard, daughter of Jack and Lori Bernard, Boonville, has a grade point average of 98.95. She was named a Class of 2022 South Lewis Lions Club Scholar; was inducted into the National Honor Society; nominated for the St. Lawrence University Augsbury Scholarship; and was selected for the George Eastman Young Leaders Award, University of Rochester.
In addition to studies, she is a member of the varsity teams for cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. A runner, Miss Bernard has earned several team and individual titles at league, section and state levels; was a member of the team that won the New York Cross Country State Championship in fall of 2021; was named an Academic All-Star for WWNY-7 News; and earned the Section III Cross Country Sportsmanship Award.
She has participated in several clubs, including Girls’ Athletic Association, Conspiracy Club, Student Council, SAVE (Students Against a Vanishing Environment), and Falcon Friends Mentor Program and has served as class vice president for two years.
Over the summer, she runs and trains with the South Tull Running Club; assists with Boonville’s Toe Path Trekkers, organizing community races and acting as a guide for younger racers; and won the 5K Boilermaker, Utica, in July of 2019.
Miss Bernard will major in biomedical sciences at the University at Buffalo, where she earned an Academic and Athletic Scholarship.
Alexyn E. Hunkins
Miss Hunkins, daughter of Heather Hurd, Port Leyden, and Stephen Hunkins, Johnstown, has a grade point average of 97.45. She was named a Class of 2022 South Lewis Lions Club Scholar; was inducted into the National Honor Society; and selected for the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, University of Rochester.
She played volleyball and has served as a class officer; was a member of Spanish Club and Conspiracy Club in sophomore and junior years; and is a member of Student Council, SAVE (Students Against a Vanishing Environment), Falcon Friends Program and the Yearbook Committee.
Miss Hunkins volunteers for several community projects, including Operation Christmas Child, Lowville Elks’ Charity Soccer Event and fundraising book fairs. She works as a babysitter and at Enchanted Forest/Water Safari over the summer.
Miss Hunkins will major in liberal arts and sciences at Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica.
Jayden A. Ford
Mr. Ford, son of Jeff and Jessica Ford, Lyons falls, has a grade point average of 91.66. He has been involved with FIRST Robotics, serving as lead programmer; joined BOCES Engineering and Design program his junior year; and is a full-day student at Lewis County Jefferson Community College (JCC) Education Center, Lowville, where he is taking EDGE program college courses.
Mr. Ford earned technical honor roll grades; received the Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology, University of Rochester; nominated for the Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal and Scholarship; and was named a Class of 2022 South Lewis Lions Club Scholar.
Outside of school, he is a Taekwondo practitioner and instructor; and serves his church as audio/video support during services, summer lawn maintenance, winter snow removal and custodial duties year-round.
Mr. Ford will major in computer engineering technology at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica.
