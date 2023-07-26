TURIN — At the start of the 2021-22 school year, all South Lewis Central School elementary students were, for the first time, in the same building on the main district campus fulfilling the new district mantra — “one district, one building and one family.”
At one time, the school district consisted of six separate community schools in Greig, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Glenfield, Port Leyden and Turin.
Constableville, General Martin/Glenfield, Greig, Lyons Falls and Turin consolidated in 1963 to form the school district. In 1967 Port Leyden became the sixth school to join the district.
Just before the first day of school in 2021, the Glenfield and Port Leyden elementaries closed.
Six display cases were incorporated into the design of the new elementary school and were located in the interior courtyard to honor and highlight each of the six original schools.
To ensure the community schools are not forgotten, the school district reached out to the community, historical societies and alumni organizations to donate, lend or allow copies to be made of mementoes from the former schools.
“While we celebrated the approval of the new elementary school and single-campus project, we also believed it was extremely important to honor our past and recognize the proud history of South Lewis,” said district superintendent Douglas Premo. “The six display cases were created for this purpose. As each new generation enters our school, they cannot help but be surrounded by our history and learn about our past. Likewise, as past generations visit our campus, they also can reminisce and be proud that the schools and communities they recall so fondly are remembered, recognized and celebrated.”
Over each display case is a plaque depicting the former school. The Lyons Falls, Constableville, Glenfield and Port Leyden cases are full of photos, documents and uniforms. The Turin display has a uniform, several photos and a couple of documents. The Greig case is basically bare with only a photo.
“In many respects the display cases have been a huge success,” Premo said. “There are great artifacts, pictures and memorabilia that can take us all back in time. However, we are always looking for new and different items to celebrate. We especially need items for both the Greig and Turin schools.”
Vera Lucia B. Canova, district clerk and public relations and communications specialist, is curating the display cases.
“The student, staff and family feedback has been very positive,” she said. “The students get a kick out of the old publications, textbooks and lesson plans, I mean who doesn’t want to win a dictionary after winning a spelling bee? We often find staff and family reminiscing about schoolhouses and former teachers while looking at the collections. Many look for the names or pictures of relatives and everyone loves the old uniforms. Because they enjoy them so much and the pride is so very evident, word of mouth travels and new faces still call and drop off donations. Its growth has really turned into a labor of love.”
