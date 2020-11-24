TURIN — South Lewis Central School District has announced the merit, honor and high honor roll for the first marking period of the 2020-2021 school year for Port Leyden Elementary and Glenfield Elementary.
Merit Roll (85-87%)
Matthew Burr, Dani Eagan, Carter Hastwell, Jackson Holloway, Caleb Markham, Avarie Norton and Cayden Williams.
Honor Roll (88-92%)
Cameron Becrasft, Ethan Beyer, Cameron Carpenter, Seth Clark, Camry Domagala, Nicholas Frizzell, Aaron Galarneau, Lewis Holland, Patrick Herlihy Jr., Blake Jackson, Jaden Kirk, Cole Krywosa, KaraLynn Lord, Tailyn McIntrye, Nicholas Middleton, Kaya Moseby, Elyzabeth Narbone, Addyson Norton, Logan Pearson, Lily Phelps, Gracie Sinclair, Jace Spencer, Timothy Stanford, Joel Stangel, Brycen Widrick and Ethan Windover.
High Honor Roll (93-100%)
Carson Brown, Bentley Bush, Juniper Craft, Amelia Dolan, Vivian Figueroa, Abbigail Golden, Emily Harper, Addison Highers, Steven Ingersoll, Riley Johnson, Gage Kenyon, Chase Kraeger, Collin Lewis, Greyson Nuffer, McKenna Simpson, Lilian Warcup and Kevin Weiler.
