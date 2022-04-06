South Lewis Elementary students make the list

TURIN — South Lewis Elementary students achieved academic success for the second marking period of the 2021-2022 school year.

Merit Roll — 85-87%

Lilyann Austin, Paige Bourgeois, Isiah Clark, Aleigha Croniser, Faith Lieber, Carson Pearson, Lillie Platt, Lynzi Stanford and Alleigh Walsh

Honor Roll — 88-92%

Justine Austin, Lexy Burrows, Wyatt Burrows, Michael Covert, Zoe Dailey, Adalynn Galarneau, Liam Giannico, Adalyn Hill, Aubrielle Kellog, Sophie Kraeger, Blake Rathbun, Kane Walters and Greyson Weaver

High Honor Roll — 93-100%

Trenton Aguiar, Logan Arthur, Brayden Bailey, Kayl Black, Cruz Blanchard, Caitlyn Cihocki, Gage Davoy, Mark Gonzalez, Bryce Hastwell, Landen Herring, Lila Kingston-Carvel, Cooper Lisk, Harper Luther, Martin Luther, Reegan Millard, Aubrey Morczek, Tera Planck, Jacob Sdowski, Dexter Sprowell, Addison Teal and Jordan Weber

