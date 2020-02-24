Students at Port Leyden Elementary and Glenfield Elementary in the South Lewis School District who achieved placement on academic honor rolls are as follows:
Merit Roll (85-87%)
Natilie Liscum, Annabelle McBroom, Adrianna McCauley, Aiden Mooney, Collin Mooney, Oliviana Simonds and Emilee Tucker
Honor Roll (88-92%)
Samuel Bailey, Sophia Boyle, Matteo Brinkerhoff, Robert Covey, Aerilyn Dafoe, Kyra Dafoe, Carter Finster, Kendyle Gates-Millard, Mykynna Gudridge, Blake Kraeger, Maverick Maciejko, Madison McCall, Sarah McRae, Alecia Morczek, Brayden Myers, Arianna Richards, Leah Schneider, Hadassah Siegrist, Olivia White, Dominic Woolwine and Karrlee Wright
High Honor Roll (93-100%)
Caleb Axtell, Coleton Battles, Kal Cihocki, Lawrencee Dailey, Hailey Dickinson, Ian Farr, Brayden Gigliotti, Lucas Guillaume, Lincoln Huntress, Hayden Hutchins, Arayna LeVan, Riley Monks, Abby Schneider, Tristan Scouten, Cadence Stanford, Felicity Szucs, Jack Teal, Liberty Vogt and Shawn Woop
