TURIN — South Lewis Elementary School students achieved academic success during the third quarter marking period of the 2021-2022 school year.
Merit Roll — 85-87%
Paige Bourgeois, Lexy Burrows, Michael Covert, Aleigha Croniser, Emma Dafoe, Zoe Dailey, Michael Disotell, Jenna Hawk, Sophie Kraeger, Faith Lieber, Lillie Platt, Caleb Post and Emma Salmon
Honor Roll — 88-92%
Trenton Aguiar, Brayden Bailey, Gage Davoy, Mark Gonzalez, Bryce Hastwell, Adalyn Hill, Aubrielle Kellogg, Cooper Lisk, Martin Luther, Aubrey Morczek, Tanner Pfendler, Tera Planck, Blake Rathbun, Jacob Sadowski and Kane Walters
High Honor Roll— 93-100%
Logan Arthur, Kayl Black, Cruz Blanchard, Wyatt Burrows, Caitlyn Cihocki, Liam Giannico, Lila Kingston-Carvel, Harper Luther, Reegan Millard, Dexter Sprowell, Addison Teal, Greyson Weaver and Jordan Weber
