South Lewis High School announces academic achievement

TURIN — South Lewis Central High School has announced its honor and high honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
Students on the High Honor Roll have averages of 93 or better, those on the Honor Roll have averages of 88 to 92; and those on the Merit Roll have averages of 85 to 87.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
GRADE 9: Grace Bailey, Veda Bailey, Brynn Bernard, Mason Brown, Quenten Brown, Jakob Exford, Issac Gibson, Aleigha Hill, Megan Klossner, Mallory Kraeger, Mariah Kulpa, Mariah LaFountain, Kyle Lawrence, Liadan McAleese, Aiden Sampson, Summer Valis, Marlaina Warcup and Conner Whalen
GRADE 10: Aiden Bilhardt, Mitchell Domagala, Carson Dosztan, Alexia Finster, Andrew Higby, Brooke Kenyon, Brooke Kraeger, Clayton Kraeger, Aidan McGuire, Dublin Moore, Kendall Nemeth, Barbara Plato, Emma Reid, Sarah Schindler, Sara Shaw, Ella Sherman, Ashley Wright, Carin Young and Mason Youngs
GRADE 11: Lexi Bernard, Meghan Brown, Elanie Foster, Matthew Hoskins, Alexyn Hunkins and Jacob Worden
GRADE 12: Ian Anderson, Kallie Bauter, Jayden Denslow, Haley Dolan, Aubree Domagala, Abbigail Durgan, Courtney Ebersol, Amelia Hoffman, Hannah Ielfield, Brenna Kenyon, Matthew Liddiard, Lauren Mashaw, Devan Maurer, Lauren McGuire, Grace Mear, Madison Munn, Hunter Nagy, Sophia Sabatini, Briar Schweinsberg, Alexis Smith, Shawn Taylor, Martin To, Olivia Weiss, Ethan Youngs and Keltsey Youngs
HONOR ROLL
GRADE 9: Mallory Bush, Alexis Geary, Gunnar Griffith, Gabrielle Kulpa, Marina Munn, Idea Nuffer, Madison Rhubart and Wyatt Staring
GRADE 10: Jennavieve Allen, Olivia Brown, Isabella Kalitzke, Violet Klossner, Abigail Litts, Drew Maurer, Adam Mear, Heidi Metzler, Olivia Millard, Lanelle Vile, Isaiah Webster, Bruce Weiler and Alyssa Youngs
GRADE 11: Hewson Burd, Ayiana Cummings, Jayden Ford, Owen Highers, Kylie McCauley, Tazanna Molnar, Jada Pominville, Marilyn Preston, Shaylagh Randall, Sarah Roser, Savanah Santamour, Emily Stinebrickner and Emily Wright
GRADE 12: Alexis Barriger, Mandie Duvelow, Savanna Elliott, Rachel Fenton, Christopher Higby, Morgen Hungerford, Myeongseop Kim, Maron Kogut, Gage Marolf, Caleb Metzler, Robert Newell II, Jaedyn Persons, Sorawit Phakdeetho, Chloe Seller and Natalie Steria
MERIT ROLL
GRADE 9: Camryn Battles, Jade Dolan, Carson Molnar, Marek Morrison and Cami O’Connor
GRADE 10: Jordan Dorrity, Skye Everson, Leah Greene, Alecia Horn, Madison Rookey and Jocelyn Strigle
GRADE 11: Aspyn Dorrity, Parker Kristoff, Keaton Nagy and Cody Ward
GRADE 12: Rachael Baslow, Miranda Bourgeois, Camryn Ely, Trevor Griffith, Alexander Hirschey, Madelyn Hoffman, Brooke Platt and Haily Walters
