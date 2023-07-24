South Lewis High School announces fourth quarter honor rolls

TURIN — The South Lewis Central School system reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the fourth quarter marking period of the 2022-2023 school year. Students on the High Honor Roll have averages of 93 or better, those on the Honor Roll have averages of 88 to 92; and those on the Merit Roll have averages of 85 to 87.
GRADE 9: Leo Bailey, Christian Barriger, Addison Burker, Rachel Dolan, David Gallogly Jr., Katelyn Gigliotti, Sindy Lopez-Gomez, Paige Hawk, Shay Koor, Chloe Kraeger, Varick LeVan, Scarlett Manning, Jackson McCall, Calvin Reid and Landon Sage.
GRADE 10: GracieLynn Black, Hunter Burrows, MacCoy Maciejko, Elizabeth Marriott, Jaden Morczek and Lucas Smith.
GRADE 11: Grace Bailey, Veda Bailey, Brynn Bernard, Quenten Brown, Mallory Bush, Jakob Exford, Aleigha Hill, Mallory Kraeger, Mariah Kulpa, Kyle Lawrence, Liadan McAleese, Annabelle Morley, Emily Scott, Summer Valis and Conner Whalen.
GRADE 12: Alyssa Callahgan, Landon Dolan, Mitchell Domagla, Carson Dosztan, Noah Edick, Matthew Farese, Leah Greene, Andrew Higby, Brooke Kenyon, Alexis Kraeger, Clayton Kraeger, Aidan McGuire, Heidi Metzler, Olivia Millard, Dublin Moore, Kendall Nemeth, Barbara Plato, Emma Reid, Madison Rookey, Sarah Schindler, Isaiah Webster, Ashley Wright, Carin Young and Mason Youngs.
GRADE 9: Shelby Becraft, Jenna Bourgeois, Darrian Brown, Lily Dailey, James Ford, Tasia Glaze, Matison Lyndaker, Brady Marino, Brody Marino, Lachlan McAleese, Alayna Mooney, Annabelle Platt, Trenton Satterly and Lana Whalen.
GRADE 10: Wyntre Craft, Noah Dailey, Alexis Egnew, Shaun McManus, Lydia Phelps and Joseph Plemons.
GRADE 11: Camryn Battles, Mason Brown, Isaac Gibson, Eric Kraeger, Gabrielle Kulpa, Mariah LaFountain, Marina Munn, Madison Rhubart, Aiden Sampson, Emma Spann, Wyatt Staring, Jocelyn Strigle, Marlaina Warcup and Kaylee Wood.
GRADE 12: Aiden Billhardt, Jordan Dorrity, Skye Everson, Alexia Finster, Alexis Geary, Monica Romero-Gomez, Erica Hanno, Violet Klossner, Brooke Kraeger, Dublin Moore, Sara Shaw, Ella Sherman and Roger Williams II. MERIT ROLL:
GRADE 9: Natalee Billhardt, Laurel Maciejko, Keira McRae, Maddox Morrison and Thomas Spann.
GRADE 10: Brandy Bowman, Zhayden Cummings, Evelyn Farese, Mason Krokowski, Preston Lee, Connor Sherwood and George Sinclair.
GRADE 11: Brian Chappell, Jade Chappell, Austin Hungerford, Megan Klossner, Carson Molnar, Marcos Myers and Riley Rinehart.
GRADE 12: Connor Daskiewich, Nathalie Farr, Alecia Horn, Emmalie Kenyon, Abigail Litts and Adam Mear.
