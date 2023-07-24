South Lewis High School announces fourth quarter honor rolls

TURIN — The South Lewis Central School system reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the fourth quarter marking period of the 2022-2023 school year. Students on the High Honor Roll have averages of 93 or better, those on the Honor Roll have averages of 88 to 92; and those on the Merit Roll have averages of 85 to 87.

HIGH HONOR:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.