South Lewis High School second quarter honor rolls

TURIN — The South Lewis Central School system reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the second quarter marking period of the 2022-2023 school year. Students on the high honor roll have averages of 93 or better, those on the honor roll have averages of 88 to 92; and those on the merit roll have averages of 85 to 87.
Leo Bailey, Christian Barriger, Shelby Becraft, Addison Burker, David Gallogly, Jr., Katelyn Gigliotti, Shay Koor, Chloe Kraeger, Jackson McCall and Calvin Reid
GracieLynn Black, Hunter Burrows, Alexis Egnew, MacCoy Maciejko, Elizabeth Marriott, Jaden Morczek and Lucas Smith
Veda Bailey, Brynn Bernard, Quenten Brown, Aleigha Hill, Eric Kraeger, Mallory Kraeger, Mariah Kulpa, Mariah LaFountain, Kyle Lawrence, Liadan McAleese, Annabelle Morley, Madison Rhubart, Emma Spann, Jocelyn Strigle, Summer Valis and Conner Whalen
Carson Dosztan, Leah Greene, Andrew Higby, Brooke Kenyon, Alexis Kraeger, Clayton Kraeger, Aidan McGuire, Heidi Metzler, Olivia Millard, Emma Reid, Madison Rookey, Sarah Schindler, Ashley Wright, Carin Young and Mason Youngs.
Jayda Baxter, Natalee Billhardt, Jenna Bourgeois, Darrian Brown, Lily Dailey, Rachel Dolan, James Ford, David Gydesen Jr., Paige Hawk, Varick LeVan, Matison Lyndaker, Brady Marino, Brody Marino, Lachlan McAleese, Maddox Morrison, Madison Murray, Hudson Plato, Landon Sage, Thomas Spann, Arianna Sullivan and Lana Whalen
Angelia Carpenter, Wyntre Craft, Arianna Evans, Evelyn Farese, Shaun McManus and George Sinclair
Grace Bailey, Camryn Battles, Mason Brown, Mallory Bush, Jade Chappell, Jakob Exford, Isaac Gibson, Megan Klossner, Gabrielle Kulpa, Marina Munn, Wyatt Staring and Marlaina Warcup
Aiden Billhardt, Alyssa Callaghan, Landon Dolan, Mitchell Domagala, Jordan Dorrity, Noah Edick, Chelsi Effland, Skye Everson, Breycee Farr, Alexia Finster, Macey Hawk, Alecia Horn, Emmalie Kenyon, Violet Klossner, Brooke Kraeger, Abigail Litts, Kendall Nemeth, Barbara Plato, Sara Shaw, Ella Sherman, Lanelle Vile and Roger Williams II
Brant Farr, Tasia Glaze, Rachel Guillaume, Kole Hosmer, Dakota Maciejko, Laurel Maciejko, Kiera McRae, Alayna Mooney, Blake Petrus, Annabelle Platt and Makenna Rhubart
Maddison Kraeger, Aiden Maciejko, Lydia Phelps and Connor Sherwood
Brian Chappell, Tyler Clark, Jade Dolan, Gunnar Griffith, Austin Hungerford, Uriah Liddle, Justice Maciejko, Carson Molnar, Marcos Myers, Aiden Sampson, Emily Scott and Annabell Wilcox
Olivia Brown,Warren Covey, Matthew Farese, Nathalie Farr, Alexis Geary, Monica Romero-Gomez, Erica Hanno, Aidan Highers, Drew Maurer, Adam Mear, Dublin Moore, Dylan Moshier, Dameion Terry and Austin Weiler
