South Lewis Middle School third quarter honors

TURIN — The South Lewis Middle School system reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the third quarter marking period of the 2022-2023 school year.
Students in the High Honor group have averages of 92.5 or better; those in the Honor group have averages of 87.5 to 92.4; and those in the Merit group have averages of 84.5 to 87.4.
Grade 5: Logan Arthur, Brayden Bailey, Emit Bailey, Cruz Blanchard, Caitlyn Cihocki, Michael Covert II, Liam Giannico, Lewis Huntress, Lila Kingston-Carvel, Harper Luther, Reegan Millard, Emma Salmon, Dexter Sprowell
Grade 6: Lana Aganier, Juniper Craft, Amelia Dolan, Camry Domagala, Brent Farr, Lewis Holland, Steven Ingersoll, Gage Kenyon, Chase Kraeger, Collin Lewis, KaraLynn Lord, Lily Phelps, McKenna Simpson, Gracie Sinclair, Lilian Warcup
Grade 7: Arayna LeVan, Anna Millard, Riley Monks, Daymere Rollins, Leah Schneider, Felicity Szucs, Olivia White
Grade 8: Jayden Bennington, Callie Brown, Christopher Canova Jr, Lili Cihocki, Megan Ebersol, Emmett Giboo, Daniel Ingersoll, Kailyn Markham, Madisyn McConnell, Dawson Millard, Aubrey Ossont, Gracie Planck, Grace Smith, Abby Sweredoski, Trinity Valis, Morgan Walters
Grade 5: Justin Austin, Kayl Black, Lexy Burrows, Wyatt Burrows, Gage Davoy, Mark Gonzalez, Adalyn Hill, Abigail Mooney, Aubrey Morczek, Carson Pearson, Tera Planck, Blake Rathbun, Jacob Sadowski, Rayne Seelman, Lynzi Stanford, Addison Teal, Jacob Vogt, Kane Walters, Jordan Weber, Allison Woods
Grade 6: Ethan Beyer, Adrianna Call, Aaron Galarneau, Emily Harper, Addison Highers, Jackson Holloway, Riley Johnson, Jaden Kirk, Joseph Kraeger III, Cole Krywosa, Savannah McNeil, Nadia Myrtil, Grace Middleton, Addyson Norton, Avarie Norton, Logan Pearson, Liam Rice, Joel Stangel, Mari Tucker, Kevin Weiler, Teanna Weiler, Brycen Widrick
Grade 7: Noah Aganier, Coleton Battles, Kal Cihocki, Dristin Coe, Hailey Dickinson, Ian Farr, Carter Finster, Kendyle Gates-Millard, Brayden Gigliotti, Lincoln Huntress, Anna Millard, Abby Schneider, Hadassah Siegrist, Juliana Stangel, Emilee Tucker, Liberty Vogt, Shawn Woop, Karrlee Wright
Grade 8: Mason Arthur, Zoey Babcock, Carter Bourgeois, Robert Dailey, Gunner Galarneau, Ana Garcia, Asley Garcia-Lucas, Lindsie Knoblauch, Marissa Kraeger, Isabella Meyer, Paiton Norton, Draven Parry, Macey Potter, Koby Reed, Gabrielle Salmon, Zoey Staring, Carter Tittle, Reeghan Weiler, Caylee Young
Grade 5: Trenton Aguiar, Paige Bourgeois, Michael Disotell, Karen Garcia, Bryce Hastwell, Jenna Hawk, Landen Herring, Cooper Lisk, Martin Luther, Raelynn Myers, Taylor Pacheco, Tanner Pfendler, Max Sherwood, Ayden Smith, Ryanna Wilcox
Grade 6: Aubree Babcock, Michael Becraft, Payten Bresett, Carson Brown, Bentley Bush, Cameron Carpenter, Joseline Garcia-Lucas, Kaleb Gassler, Carter Hastwell, Chloe Kloster, Brady Maciejko, Caleb Markham, Elizabeth Teeter, Cayden Williams, Ethan Windover
Grade 7: Caleb Axtell, Sophia Boyle, Aerilyn Dafoe, Lawrencee Dailey, MyKynna Gudridge, Lucas Guillaume, Madison McCall, Aiden Mooney, Tristan Scouten
Grade 8: Abigail Austin, Haley Babcock, Hayden Bunke, Grady Griffith, Dylan Gydesen, Hannah Kelley, Jayden Zuccaro
