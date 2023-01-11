TURIN — The South Lewis Central School robotics team — RoboFalcons — placed second at the First Tech Challenge Qualifying Tournament at Penfield High School Dec. 17, putting them in the running for the state competition this weekend in Albany.
According to Elizabeth Vaerewyck, science teacher and robotics adviser, the goal of the game changes every year.
For POWERPLAY tournament, students attempted to place as many cones as possible in different areas of the competition field and stack them onto poles. Students work with another team, which is in their alliance, to earn as many points as possible against the opposite alliance team they are competing alongside at the same time.
During the morning qualification matches, the team went 4-1 earning them a ranking of four out of 18 teams heading into the playoff matches. This ranking earned them the ability to be alliance team captains, and they invited Victor Tech Titans Blue to join their alliance for the playoff matches.
In the semifinals against the first seed alliance, the RoboFalcons lost the first match 62-47, but then won the second two matches, 89-51 and 81-72. They then moved on to the finals where they won the first match 63-57, then lost the second two matches, 94-73 and 126-78.
“The kids did a wonderful job and finished with a final rank of second place,” Mrs. Vaerewyck said. “I’m excited to see what their next competition brings on Jan. 14 in Albany.”
