South Lewis Central’s transportation team is tops

A South Lewis Central School District bus lets children out on their first day of school in front of the new Elementary School. Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — The South Lewis Central School District transportation team was one of three teams given a Top Transportation Team Award by Schenectady-based Transfinder, a software company focused on providing transportation management systems.

“The team at South Lewis is much more than a team — each member brings their own unique dynamic to the table that makes our team more like a family,” Andrew Krokowski, South Lewis transportation supervisor, wrote in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of the team I have the luxury of working with every day!”

