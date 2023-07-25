LOWVILLE — The South Lewis Central School District transportation team was one of three teams given a Top Transportation Team Award by Schenectady-based Transfinder, a software company focused on providing transportation management systems.
“The team at South Lewis is much more than a team — each member brings their own unique dynamic to the table that makes our team more like a family,” Andrew Krokowski, South Lewis transportation supervisor, wrote in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of the team I have the luxury of working with every day!”
The winners were selected based on the responses to an anonymous survey, a news release said, measuring employee satisfaction by transportation supervisors, routers, dispatchers, drivers and other transportation department personnel.
Survey question topics included employee morale, leadership, safety and benefits.
According to the company’s news release, the South Lewis team was joined by teams from Pembroke Central School, between Batavia and Buffalo, and Marshall Public Schools in Michigan in the honor.
Although the awards were announced on June 23, members of each team received the rewards during the School Transportation News Expo in Reno, Nevada, on July 17.
“The entire South Lewis community and family could not be more proud of the work this group does each day to safely, effectively and efficiently transport our students each day,” South Lewis Superintendent Douglas Premo said.
