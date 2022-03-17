TURIN — Munchkins, Ozians, Winkies and Jitterbugs will take to the South Lewis Central School stage, 4264 County Road 43, through March 19 as the music department presents “The Wizard of Oz.”
The timeless tale tells of the adventures of Dorothy Gale as she journeys through the land of Oz to find her way home.
“We chose this musical because it has never been done here at the high school level,” said Cassandra Gronowski, who directs the musical along with Ashley Schneider. “We thought it would fit this particular group of kids well.”
The cast includes a mix of veterans and newcomers to theater. Marina Munn plays Dorothy; Anna Morley plays Aunt Em and Glinda the Good Witch; Noah Edick plays the roles of Uncle Henry and Emerald City guard, Elanie Foster plays the Wicked Witch and Miss Gulch; Mitchell Domagala plays Professor Marvel and the Wizard; Kyle Lawrence plays Zeke and the Cowardly Lion; Aiden Sampson plays Hickory and the Tinman; and Conner Whalen plays Hunk and the Scarecrow.
The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. for each night’s performance. Tickets, at a cost of $6 or $5 for student and senior citizen admission, can be purchased at the school’s attendance office or at the door. Three-night tickets are being sold at a discounted rate.
