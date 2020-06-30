South Lewis student named to honor rolls

TURIN — The South Lewis Central School system reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the fourth quarter marking period of the 2019-2020 school year. Students on the High Honor Roll have averages of 93 or better, those on the Honor Roll have averages of 88 to 92; and those on the Merit Roll have averages of 85 to 87.
HIGH HONOR:
GRADE NINE: Aidan Billhardt, Olivia Brown, Natalie Collins, Warren Covey, Carson Dosztan, Gabreille Gardner, Andrew Higby, Isabella Kalitzke, Brooke Kenyon, Clayton Kraeger, Abigail Litts, Drew Maurer, Aidan McGuire, Adam Mear, Heidi Metzler, Olivia Millard, Barbara Plato, Emma Reid, Sarah Schindler, Lanelle Vile, Ashley Wright, Carin Young and Mason Youngs
GRADE 10: Lexi Bernard, Claudia Case, Ayiana Cummings, Zachary Dolan, Aubree Domagala, Jayden Ford, Matthew Hoskins, Alexyn Hunkins, Kylie McCauley, Wyatt McCauley, Tazanna Molnar, Keaton Nagy, Shaylagh Randall, Savanah Santamour, Cody Ward, Jacob Worden, Dillon Wright and Emily Wright
GRADE 11: Alexis Barriger, Rachael Baslow, Kallie Bauter, Jayden Denslow, Haley Dolan, Abbigail Durgan, Mandie Duvelow, Courtney Ebersol, Savanna Elliott, Morgen Hungerford, Hannah Ielfield, Brenna Kenyon, Matthew Liddiard, Lauren Mashaw, Devan Maurer, Lauren McGuire, Grace Mear, Madison Munn, Hunter Nagy, Sorawit Phakdeetho, Sophia Sabatini, Briar Schweinsberg, Chloe Seller, Alexis Smith, Shane Sweredoski, Haily Walters, Olivia Weiss and Keltsey Youngs
GRADE 12: Brady Chrzanowski, Skyla Clark, Andrea Dailey, Courtney D’Ambrosi, Kelanie Edick, BreyLynne Farr, Ethan Fitzgerald, Chloe C. Hunziker, Zoey K. Hunziker, Dylan Mashaw, Cory Millard, Kate Moore, Teisha Partridge, Vanessa Patterson, Kathryn Reid, Frankie Schwab, Carson Schweinsberg, Chandelle Smith, Brooklyn Sullivan, Kayla Thompson, Kayley Walsh, Jessica Widrick, Katherine Vito, Kayley Walsh, Nathan Wright
HONOR ROLL:
GRADE NINE: Emberlyn Eagan, Gauge Fox, Erica Hanno, Brooke Kraeger, Dublin Moore, Kendall Nemeth, Ember Rogers, Sara Shaw, Bruce Weiler and Alyssa Youngs
GRADE 10: Cameron Evans, Elanie Foster, Gaven Griffin, Parker Kristoff, Chase Levesque, Jada Pominville, Emily Stinebrickner and Brecken Yager
GRADE 11: Devin Crouse, Harleigh Dorrity, Camryn Ely, Alexander Hirschey, Maron Kogut, Merlynn Lewis, Brayden Poste, Angela Rogers, Brennen Stanford and Ethan Youngs
GRADE 12: Samuel Arrigo, Branton Carpenter, Michael Kelsey Jr., Izabelle Liendecker, Kayla Peterson, Matthew Skorupa, Brady Vosburgh and Aaliyah Williams MERIT ROLL:
GRADE NINE: Mitchell Domagala, Noah Edick, Alexia Finster, Zoey LaFramboise, Warren Russell, Ella Sherman and Isaiah Webster
GRADE 10: Tori Ames, Meghan Brown, Hewson Burd, Aspyn Dorrity, Collin Hoskins, and Emmalee Marks
GRADE 11: Ian Anderson, Christopher Higby, Killian McAleese, Savannah Moore
GRADE 12: Anastasia Bakker, Issac Gardner, Orion Levesque, Ariana Orona, and Johney Rogers III
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.