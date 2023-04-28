TURIN — The South Lewis Central School system reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the third quarter marking period of the 2022-2023 school year. Students on the High Honor Roll have averages of 93 or better, those on the Honor Roll have averages of 88 to 92; and those on the Merit Roll have averages of 85 to 87.
GRADE 9: Leo Bailey, Christian Barriger, Shelby Becraft, Addison Burker, Rachel Dolan, David Gallogly, Jr., Katelyn Gigliotti, Sindy Lopez-Gomez, Paige Hawk, Shay Koor, Chloe Kraeger, Jackson McCall, Calvin Reid and Landon Sage.
GRADE 10: GracieLynn Black, Hunter Burrows, MacCoy Maciejko and Jaden Morczek.
GRADE 11: Grace Bailey, Veda Bailey, Brynn Bernard, Aleigha Hill, Mallory Kraeger, Mariah Kulpa, Mariah LaFountain, Kyle Lawrence, Liadan McAleese, Annabelle Morley, Marina Munn, Madison Rhubart, Jocelyn Strigle, Summer Valis and Conner Whalen.
GRADE 12: Alyssa Callahgan, Landon Dolan, Mitchell Domagla, Jordan Dorrity, Carson Dosztan, Noah Edick, Leah Greene, Andrew Higby, Alexis Kraeger, Clayton Kraeger, Aidan McGuire, Heidi Metzler, Olivia Millard, Dublin Moore, Kendall Nemeth, Emma Reid, Sarah Schindler, Isaiah Webster, Ashley Wright, Carin Young and Mason Youngs.
GRADE 9: Jenna Bourgeois, Darrian Brown, Lily Dailey, James Ford, Tasia Glaze, David Gydesen Jr., Varick LeVan, Matison Lyndaker, Scarlett Manning, Brody Marino, Lachlan McAleese, Keira McRae, Maddox Morrison, Madison Murray, Annabelle Platt, Thomas Spann and Lana Whalen.
GRADE 10: Alexis Egnew, Evelyn Farese, Elizabeth Marriott, Shaun McManus, Lydia Phelps and Lucas Smith.
GRADE 11: Camryn Battles, Mason Brown, Quenten Brown, Mallory Bush, Jakob Exford, Isaac Gibson, Austin Hungerford, Megan Klossner, Eric Kraeger, Gabrielle Kulpa, Carson Molnar, Emily Scott, Emma Spann, Wyatt Staring and Marlaina Warcup.
GRADE 12: Aiden Billhardt, Warren Covey, Connor Daskiewich, Matthew Farese, Breycee Farr, Nathalie Farr, Alexia Finster, Monica Romero-Gomez, Alecia Horn, Brooke Kenyon, Emmalie Kenyon, Violet Klossner, Brooke Kraeger, Abigail Litts, Drew Maurer, Adam Mear, Barbara Plato, Madison Rookey, Sara Shaw, Ella Sherman, Lanelle Vile and Austin Weiler.
GRADE 9: Jayda Baxter, Natalee Billhardt, Brady Marino, Alayna Mooney, Hudson Plato, Arianna Sullivan and Trevor Wright.
GRADE 10: Brandy Bowman, Angelia Carpenter, Wyntre Craft, Preston Lee, Joseph Plemons and Anthony Preston.
GRADE 11: Brian Chappell, Jade Chappell, Gunnar Griffith, Justice Maciejko, Aiden Sampson and Tessa Sturtevant.
GRADE 12: Olivia Brown, Kaleb Burdick, Skye Everson, Alexis Geary, Erica Hanno, Aidan Highers, Makena McDougall and Dylan Moshier
