South Lewis students achieve academically

TURIN — The South Lewis Central School system reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the first quarter marking period of the 2021-2022 school year. Students on the High Honor Roll have averages of 93 or better, those on the Honor Roll have averages of 88 to 92; and those on the Merit Roll have averages of 85 to 87.
HIGH HONOR
GRADE 9: GracieLynn Black, Hunter Burrows, Alexis Egnew, MacCoy Maciejko and Elizabeth Marriott
GRADE 10: Camryn Battles, Brynn Bernard, Jade Dolan, Jakob Exford, Aleigha Hill, Megan Klossner, Mallory Kraeger, Mariah Kulpa, Kyle Lawrence, Liadan McAleese, Madison Rhubart, Summer Valis, Marlaina Warcup and Conner Whalen
GRADE 11: Alyssa Callaghan, Mitchell Domagala, Carson Dosztan, Andrew Higby, Brooke Kenyon, Clayton Kraeger, Makena McDougall, Aidan McGuire, Heidi Metzler, Dublin Moore, Kendall Nemeth, Barbara Plato, Emma Reid, Sarah Schindler, Sara Shaw, Lanelle Vile, Carin Young, and Mason Youngs
GRADE 12: Lexi Bernard, Meghan Brown, Ayiana Cummings, Gabriella Earl, Jayden Ford, Elanie Foster, Matthew Hoskins, Alexyn Hunkins, Kylie McCauley, Piper Pekarchik, Jada Pominville, Sarah Roser, Savanah Santamour, Julia Shue, Allison Spink, Emily Stinebrickner, Jacob Worden, Emily Wright and Brecken Yager
HONOR ROLL
GRADE 9: Angelia Carpenter, Wyntre Craft, Shaun McManus, Jaden Morczek, Anthony Preston and Lucas Smith
GRADE 10: Grace Bailey, Mason Brown, Quenten Brown, Alexis Geary, Isaac Gibson, Gabrielle Kulpa, Carson Molnar, Annabelle Morley, Marina Munn, Aiden Sampson, Emily Scott and Brandy Stanford
GRADE 11: Aiden Billhardt, Olivia Brown, Noah Edick, Skye Everson, Matthew Farese, Nathalie Farr, Gabreille Gardner, Leah Greene, Alecia Horn, Emmalie Kenyon, Violet Klossner, Alexis Kraeger, Brooke Kraeger, Drew Maurer, Adam Mear, Olivia Millard, Madison Rookey, Ella Sherman, Jocelyn Strigle and Ashley Wright
GRADE 12: Danny Congden Jr., Owen Highers, Nolan Kraeger, Parker Kristoff, Emmalee Marks, Keaton Nagy, Shaylagh Randall and Cody Ward
MERIT ROLL
GRADE 9: Norman Conway, Noah Dailey, Arianna Evans, Arianna Fox, Mason Krokowski, Preston Lee, Lydia Phelps, Joseph Plemons and George Sinclair
GRADE 10: Kayden McIntyre and Annabell Wilcox
GRADE 11: Jordan Dorrity, Alexia Finister, Erica Hanno, Macey Hawk, Abigail Litts and Elijah Moultrie
GRADE 12: Ryan Brown, Hewson Burd, Collin Hoskins, Jaelyn Marolf, Wyatt McCauley, Allison Mooney, Carl Sherman and Dillon Wright.
