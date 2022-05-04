CARTHAGE — Connor Covey, a Carthage Central senior, is doing a school project with the school’s 12 Honors class and the Elks Lodge 1762 to aid a teacher.
Kira Guadalupe, a Carthage Central employee, has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She lives in the Indian River-Philadelphia area with her husband and two children.
Connor said in hosting the spaghetti dinner benefit for her and her family, “we hope to take some of the stress that having cancer puts on a family.”
The benefit will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St. The take-out only dinners will be $10. There will also be a raffle.
Connor, who has his own wood working business — Double C Woodworks — has donated Comets corn hole boards and a handmade wooden American flag for the event. Donations are still being accepted. To donate, contact Connor at 315-401-5352 or connorcovey33@gmail.com, or Meredith Covey at 315-405-1708 or mercovey@carthagecsd.org.
