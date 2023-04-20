CANTON — The Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Canton Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton and Canton Village Police Chief James R. Santimaw addressed the Canton Central School Board of Education Tuesday night about hiring a school resource officer.
Speaking first, the Rev. Catanzaro said the group would like to invite the school board to join them in a community-wide discussion on the SRO.
The Rev. Catanzaro noted that during a previous discussion about a possible SRO, board member Daniel Thomas asked if the proponents could bring evidence that a police officer assigned to the school made the school safer.
“That’s a great question,” the Rev. Catanzaro said. “I am not sure, though, if it is the right question to ask. The right question is ‘How do we make our school safer with an SRO and what would that look like?’”
The Rev. Catanzaro said he had been looking at research for nearly 18 months.
“What I have found is that if you want to prove one thing or the other, it is pretty easy to do,” he said. “But, there is a general consensus about three things. One is that one size does not fit all. Be flexible, be imaginative. The second is that there has to be clearly defined roles and responsibilities and accountability. And, the third thing is that there has to be community buy-in.”
The Rev. Catanzaro said establishing an SRO would require finding a way to fund the position. An SRO would have to have shared supervision and accountability with the school, village board and community, including a job description and a job search.
He said that introducing a gun in the school would be an issue, but he hoped that 90% of the job would be about building relationships.
Rev. Catanzaro said the position is a justice issue. He said some students would benefit from an SRO that might fall through the cracks in the school system.
“We just want to have a conversation,” the Rev. Catanzaro said. “I don’t think you should have to decide this. The community should decide this.”
Rev. Catanzaro said the world has changed since Canton Central School has a police officer in the building and the conversation is needed.
“We would like you to join us in having that conversation,” he said.
Chief Santimaw said he had a lot of history with the school.
“Four generations of my family have a high school diploma from this school. It means something to me,” he said. “I don’t care how we get this done if it is at all possible. And maybe it is not possible, but for my part, I can only speak for what I control. Anything I could do, if this could possibly work, I will do.”
Chief Santimaw said he would work to find a way to fund training from his budget if it is needed.
He said he does not have enough staff to fill the position.
Mayor Dalton said he was for the position and would do all he could to figure you a way to fill it.
“There are a lot of models out there,” he said.
School Board President Victor Rycroft said the issue was being discussed in the safety committee and the Rev. Catanzaro, Chief Santimaw and Mayor Dalton would be consulted.
Later in the meeting, board member Christina Martin questioned whether the discussion was appropriate for the safety committee.
“I am in full support of the community being involved,” she said. ”But I don’t know if the safety committee meetings are the place to do that.”
She said the safety committee has other issues to work on and just one meeting before the end of the school year.
Ms. Martin said an ad hoc committee should be created just for the SRO topic.
It was agreed the safety committee will take up the topic at its next meeting and likely make a recommendation that an ad hoc committee be formed with community members.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.