Canton school board to discuss hiring resource officer

Canton Central School, 99 State St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Canton Village Mayor Michael E. Dalton and Canton Village Police Chief James R. Santimaw addressed the Canton Central School Board of Education Tuesday night about hiring a school resource officer.

Speaking first, the Rev. Catanzaro said the group would like to invite the school board to join them in a community-wide discussion on the SRO.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.