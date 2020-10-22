POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam will host its second TEDx event, welcoming virtual audiences for a day of “Identifying Moments,” on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are now available for the online event, at www.tedxsunypotsdam.com.
TEDx is an organization which provides a platform for “Ideas Worth Spreading” by supporting locally run events where local speakers give talks which are then posted online to a worldwide audience. This year the event will take place virtually with a live host and pre-recorded talks, a question and answer session with speakers.
Featuring nine SUNY Potsdam students and faculty, plus a guest speaker from New York City, the talks will all reflect on this year’s theme, “Identifying Moments” — offering the opportunity to reflect on how identity is shaped by circumstance, or about the characteristics of compelling moments themselves.
The featured speaker is Mino Lora, cofounder and executive director of People’s Theatre Project, a social justice arts organization that creates ensemble-based theatre with and for immigrant communities to develop the next generation of diverse, socially-engaged artists and leaders. Lora’s talk is titled “Joy is Resistance.”
The slate of campus speakers includes:
Jim Fryer, associate professor of psychology, whose research focuses on motivation and personality
Jessica Hurlbut ‘21, graduate student in childhood education, “How to Win at the Race Called Life”
Karen Kus, assistant director for career services, Lougheed Center for Applied Learning, “Career Trajectory: Claiming Your Identity”
Kathleen Mahoney, professor of graphic, video and game design, Department of Art, “Anei Au: New Zealand’s Maori Art, a Window for Examining Our Own Cultural Identity”
Jess Melendez ‘22, early childhood/childhood education major with a specialization in English, “Diverse Children’s Literature”
Joseph Pease ‘21, theatre major, “Virtual/Actual Reality: A Study on Video Games and the Human Psyche”
Jordan Quiles ‘20, recent theatre and dance graduate, “Out of the Box”
Mei Shen, assistant professor of special education, “Helping Struggling Learners Succeed in Writing”
Janet Sussman, associate professor of costume design and history, “Moving Towards a Post-Gendered World”
These speakers will bring a diversity of ideas, research and experiences from a wide array of academic and career fields including subjects such as art and psychology. With SUNY Potsdam’s diverse and creative community, TEDx offers a platform for the innovative research, dialogue and ideas happening on campus to reach a wider audience.
All tickets are $5, and can be purchased at www.tedxsunypotsdam.com.
The event is being hosted by the Arts Management Program & Department of Theatre and Dance at SUNY Potsdam. A group of 11 SUNY Potsdam Arts Management and Crane Institute of Music Business & Entrepreneurship student interns comprise the administrative team for the event. They are advised by the co-founder of TEDxSUNYPotsdam, Assistant Professor Joshua Vink.
TEDxSUNYPotsdam aims to serve the public college and community of SUNY Potsdam by celebrating and progressing the innovative ideas and practices on campus with a forum for public discourse. TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) is a nonprofit organization “devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less).”
The event is made possible with support from a Lougheed Applied Learning Grant funded by Donald and Kathy Lougheed, as well as from the Arts Management Program, Department of Theatre and Dance, The Crane School of Music, Crane Institute for Music Business and Entrepreneurship, Community Performance Series and SUNY Potsdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.