Spectrum meteorologist shares knowledge for science lesson

FULTON - Fulton City School District graduate Carson Metcalf returned to the junior high school he once attended to help current seventh-graders better understand a science assignment.
Metcalf, a broadcast meteorologist with Spectrum News in Syracuse, visited with the Fulton Junior High School students as he offered information on how weather can play a pivotal role with various environmental changes. Students listened, and some took notes, as he explained the types of precipitation, air pressure and how the temperature can affect local water systems.
That was the perfect background for the seventh-graders’ research on Lake Neatahwanta in Fulton. The students were in the midst of an academic unit on nature versus nurture, in which they examined the lake’s algae blooms and how living things adapt to change. As a culmination piece to the unit, students were asked to write letters to new city of Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and detail the problem with algae blooms, the causes and potential solutions for rectifying the problem.
