JCC graduates
Adams
Jayden O’Hara Allison, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Maddy Margaret Chamberlain, business administration
Adams Center
Katelyn Nicole Burnham, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Emily Joan Widrick, accounting
Alexandria Bay
Sarah Anne Demo, business administration
Alex Olyvia Fansler, applied business studies
Michael Wolfgang Langridge, humanities and social sciences
Alethea Jeanette McIlrath, early childhood
Dylan O’Connor, accounting
Victoria Elizabeth Williams, humanities and social sciences
Altmar
Madison Lee Burdick, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Black River
Hunter Scott Covey, humanities and social sciences
Nadia Katherine Garcia Martinez, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Megan Charlotte Hart, humanities and social sciences
Monica Kelley Irizarry, criminal justice
Andrew William McFarland, humanities and social sciences
Harley M. Peck, business administration
Aspyn D. Tripp, engineering science
Larissa F. Wiltse, individual studies
Boonville
Matthew Richard Liddiard, engineering science
Brownville
Theresa Marie Austin-Dixon, chemical dependency
RaeAnne Chisamore-Veator, human services
Madison Christine Cloonan, business administration
Mecole Colleen Lopez, business administration
Calcium
Abigail Michaela Gorrill, individual studies
Kyle M. Maine, business administration
Angela Yun Thompson, early childhood
Cape Vincent
Ava E. Handley, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Nicholas L. Mason, business administration
Brayden Gregory Mason, business administration
Lauren Paige Rupp, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management
Claire C. Ward, individual studies
Carthage
Aaron Michael Brodt, humanities and social sciences
Daniel McMillan Campbell, humanities and social sciences
Evan James Castrina, computer information systems
Emely Alexis Stephanie Cole, humanities and social sciences
Hannah E. Cooley, humanities and social sciences
Malaki Deshawn Cotton, individual studies
Shannon Marie Delair, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management
Jennalee May Lesperance, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management
Emily Elizabeth Ortiz, computer science
Marlina Kathleen Parish, nursing
Hunter Marie Preston, business administration
Courtney Leigh Rayborn, homeland security
Breanna Kristine Secor, business administration
Rikki Leigh Smith, nursing
Kylie S. Thomas, humanities and social sciences
Brian Allen Watson, individual studies
Castorland
Lillia Vitae Campeau, childhood education
MacKenzie Louise Marshall, humanities and social sciences
Andrew Wellington Walseman, business administration
Chaumont
Kimberly R. Collins, nursing
Aniyah E. Henderson, nursing
Clayton
Drew Fulmer, humanities and social sciences
Nicholas James Gokey, humanities and social sciences
Kaela Margaret Mellowship, business administration
Cortney Mae Tinucci, humanities and social sciences
Colton
Jedediah Judson LaBrake, zoo technology
Copenhagen
Alexandra Nicole Greene, nursing
Sandra Kay Lattner, office technologies - medical
Shareef J. Stokely, homeland security
Croghan
Andrew Joseph Finster, humanities and social sciences
Alison M. MacCue, humanities and social sciences
Noah Joseph Zehr, business administration
Dexter
Robert Edward Boyler, computer information technology
Ashley Marie LaMarche, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Hannah Elizabeth Reinhardt, nursing
Luke Albert Romano, computer information systems
Evans Mills
Fatmata Bah, paralegal
Jamie Nicole Ballard, office technologies - medical
Nichole Lynn Bouck, office technologies - medical
Christopher Shan Henning, human services
Awatif Djouma Moussa Mohamed, human services
My An Nguyen, nursing
Nina Louise Pope, humanities and social sciences
Clay Dalton Reagon, engineering science
Fort Drum
Joelle Adams, nursing
Jack Andrew Brabson, accounting
Shaun P. Bryant, applied business studies
Marcelo Efrain Castillo, business administration
Mariur Arlon Kyota, criminal justice
Yvette Helen Lopez, mathematics
Sarah Nadine Macerelli, nursing
Brianne Mitchell, nursing
Connor Dean Nachbauer, individual studies
Tatiana Njamen Nteham, computer information technology
Devin Z. Patt, humanities and social sciences
Meghan Rames, nursing
Steven Andrew Stocking, individual studies
Tia Monique Wilson, business administration
Glen Park
Heather L. Paquette, business administration
Glenfield
Savannah Chloe Johnson, nursing
Kerrigan Cummings Wiley, human services
Gouverneur
Stefan Elijah Delity, humanities and social sciences
Kristin B. Lamanteer, early childhood
Victoria Lucas, nursing
Alexia Ann Taylor, humanities and social sciences
Hammond
Spencer William Pease, accounting
Kylie Saleen Vaughan, nursing
Harrisville
Torie Rose Moore, physical education
Henderson
Jordan A. Flagg, business administration
Henderson Harbor
Camden D. Johnson, zoo technology
Heuvelton
Emily Ann Farrand, humanities and social sciences
Lacona
Aldyn Frederick Landas, natural sciences - physical science
LaFargeville
Andrew Paul Morrison, individual studies
Erica Leeanne Suschinski, nursing
Lowville
Makenna Nicole Boliver, accounting
Emma Rose Corbett, humanities and social sciences – creative writing
Marlee Ann Fowler, childhood education
Chelsea Marie Greenwood, childhood education
Rebecca Lynn Jones, human services
Kelsey Marie Larkins, nursing
Tara Michelle Rheaume, applied business studies
Joseph William Truax Jr., engineering science
Kathryn Margaret Tuttle, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Rossell Maurice Wells, humanities and social sciences
Mannsville
Cheyenne Tatika Hammond, accounting
Morristown
Kassidy Sue Sullivan, business administration
Natural Bridge
John Richard Christensen, business administration
Danyelle Lynn Mono, nursing
Ogdensburg
Gabrielle Eva-Louise Morley, humanities and social sciences
Parish
Julianna Marie Bresha, business administration
Philadelphia
Christopher Carl Jones, individual studies
Descendre E. Sforza, humanities and social sciences
Payton Maybelle Smith, criminal justice
Molly P. Welch, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Maggie Inavette Western, nursing
Pierrepont Manor
Kasie Ann LaVere, chemical dependency
Shalene Marie Whiting, individual studies
Plessis
Jacob Boyanski, computer information systems
Potsdam
Jared L. Gilbert, individual studies
Pulaski
Sarah Leanne Bush, human services
Gabriel Stephen David Gauthier, business administration
Douglas Cameron Arhtur Soules, computer science
Redwood
Aurelia S. Davidson, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Rebecca Paige Davis, business administration
Kyle Joseph Gionet, individual studies
Jenna Lynn Leshkevich, computer information systems
Jeremy Thomas Reff, nursing
Trevor James Thorn, computer science
Rensselaer Falls
Nicholas Calton, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management
Sackets Harbor
Brandon Duane DeGuarde, business administration
Natalia Ososkalo, nursing
Sandy Creek
Emma Madeline Halsey, humanities and social sciences
Theresa
Madelyn Alana Countryman, childhood education
Joleen Lynn De Alba, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Crystal Marie Knox, individual studies
Christopher Michael Lowery, chemical dependency
Makayla Alexxis Parker, criminal justice
Watertown
Jordan Alexia Adams, nursing
Linda Christine Beirman, paralegal
Heather Nichola Berry, nursing
Allison Leigh Bradberry, childhood education
Taylor Lynne Calhoun, nursing
Jenna M. Capitanelli, nursing
Kathryn Joyce Carey, nursing
Lizangeris Cintron, humanities and social sciences
Maria Leigh Clement, humanities and social sciences
Alexis Cruz, physical education
Madison Taylor Curry, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Brock James Daniels, business administration
Dawson Michael DeLine, business administration
Haley Marie Delsanto, nursing
Gianna Marie Donahue, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Kerry Marie Elliott, humanities and social sciences
Eleanor Ann Erardi, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Madilyn Bailey Eveleigh, childhood education
Elijah Alexander Farrell, computer science
Robert James Finn, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Joel Albert Fox Jr., humanities and social sciences – psychology
Ryan Joseph Goss, individual studies
Ereen Angelika Alcampor Guanlao, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Sarah J. Hart, teaching assistant
Hailey Rebekah Hunt, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Kassidy Marina Hunt, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Mikayla Hutchins, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts
Samantha Francesca Hyer, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Karmjit Kaur, nursing
McKenna Elizabeth Kelly, humanities and social sciences
Sarah R. Kilburn, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Eldon Richard Kilpatrick, nursing
Jasper Marley Kindberg, computer information technology
Emma Marie King, humanities and social sciences – creative writing
Maryssa Anne MacDonald. health care management
Brianna Nicole Magana, humanities and social sciences
Samantha R. Malbouf, physical education
Libby Anne Malcolm, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Keilani Brianna Martinez, nursing
Rosaley Martinez, nursing
Joseph William McNulty, physical education
Jaden Alexander Messick, humanities and social sciences
Mary Catherine Monaco, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Heather Elizabeth Morrison, business administration
An Thuy Tam Nguyen, nursing
Santino Robert Perrone, zoo technology
Brenden S. Persing, zoo technology
Robert Taylor Pruitt III, accounting and business administration
Shabnam Na Rahim, nursing
Rachel Isabel Riley, paralegal
Nadia Madeline Rivera, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts
Thomas Joseph Roshia, paralegal
Asia J. Rutherford, humanities and social sciences – creative writing
Paige Marguerite Schultz, humanities and social sciences – psychology
Samantha Francesca Sharp, nursing
Makayla Lailyn Sibley, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences
Emily Lynn Smiley, business administration
Jeremiah C. Smith, sports management
Andrew Sullivan, childhood education
Philip John Tortora, mathematics and science - allied health
Joshua C. VanBrocklin, engineering science
Xavier Nouel Vargas, criminal justice
Jacob Adam Vecchio, computer information technology
Eleanor Guanlao Vitug, business administration
Julia E. Wallace, business administration
Elianna Katherine Wetherbee, human services
Mikayla Jean White, nursing
Dylan M. Winslow, engineering science
Dani Wright. teaching assistant
