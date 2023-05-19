Survey outlines concerns in NNY

Jefferson Community College, Watertown.

JCC graduates

Adams

Jayden O’Hara Allison, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Maddy Margaret Chamberlain, business administration

Adams Center

Katelyn Nicole Burnham, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Emily Joan Widrick, accounting

Alexandria Bay

Sarah Anne Demo, business administration

Alex Olyvia Fansler, applied business studies

Michael Wolfgang Langridge, humanities and social sciences

Alethea Jeanette McIlrath, early childhood

Dylan O’Connor, accounting

Victoria Elizabeth Williams, humanities and social sciences

Altmar

Madison Lee Burdick, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Black River

Hunter Scott Covey, humanities and social sciences

Nadia Katherine Garcia Martinez, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Megan Charlotte Hart, humanities and social sciences

Monica Kelley Irizarry, criminal justice

Andrew William McFarland, humanities and social sciences

Harley M. Peck, business administration

Aspyn D. Tripp, engineering science

Larissa F. Wiltse, individual studies

Boonville

Matthew Richard Liddiard, engineering science

Brownville

Theresa Marie Austin-Dixon, chemical dependency

RaeAnne Chisamore-Veator, human services

Madison Christine Cloonan, business administration

Mecole Colleen Lopez, business administration

Calcium

Abigail Michaela Gorrill, individual studies

Kyle M. Maine, business administration

Angela Yun Thompson, early childhood

Cape Vincent

Ava E. Handley, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Nicholas L. Mason, business administration

Brayden Gregory Mason, business administration

Lauren Paige Rupp, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Claire C. Ward, individual studies

Carthage

Aaron Michael Brodt, humanities and social sciences

Daniel McMillan Campbell, humanities and social sciences

Evan James Castrina, computer information systems

Emely Alexis Stephanie Cole, humanities and social sciences

Hannah E. Cooley, humanities and social sciences

Malaki Deshawn Cotton, individual studies

Shannon Marie Delair, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Jennalee May Lesperance, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Emily Elizabeth Ortiz, computer science

Marlina Kathleen Parish, nursing

Hunter Marie Preston, business administration

Courtney Leigh Rayborn, homeland security

Breanna Kristine Secor, business administration

Rikki Leigh Smith, nursing

Kylie S. Thomas, humanities and social sciences

Brian Allen Watson, individual studies

Castorland

Lillia Vitae Campeau, childhood education

MacKenzie Louise Marshall, humanities and social sciences

Andrew Wellington Walseman, business administration

Chaumont

Kimberly R. Collins, nursing

Aniyah E. Henderson, nursing

Clayton

Drew Fulmer, humanities and social sciences

Nicholas James Gokey, humanities and social sciences

Kaela Margaret Mellowship, business administration

Cortney Mae Tinucci, humanities and social sciences

Colton

Jedediah Judson LaBrake, zoo technology

Copenhagen

Alexandra Nicole Greene, nursing

Sandra Kay Lattner, office technologies - medical

Shareef J. Stokely, homeland security

Croghan

Andrew Joseph Finster, humanities and social sciences

Alison M. MacCue, humanities and social sciences

Noah Joseph Zehr, business administration

Dexter

Robert Edward Boyler, computer information technology

Ashley Marie LaMarche, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Hannah Elizabeth Reinhardt, nursing

Luke Albert Romano, computer information systems

Evans Mills

Fatmata Bah, paralegal

Jamie Nicole Ballard, office technologies - medical

Nichole Lynn Bouck, office technologies - medical

Christopher Shan Henning, human services

Awatif Djouma Moussa Mohamed, human services

My An Nguyen, nursing

Nina Louise Pope, humanities and social sciences

Clay Dalton Reagon, engineering science

Fort Drum

Joelle Adams, nursing

Jack Andrew Brabson, accounting

Shaun P. Bryant, applied business studies

Marcelo Efrain Castillo, business administration

Mariur Arlon Kyota, criminal justice

Yvette Helen Lopez, mathematics

Sarah Nadine Macerelli, nursing

Brianne Mitchell, nursing

Connor Dean Nachbauer, individual studies

Tatiana Njamen Nteham, computer information technology

Devin Z. Patt, humanities and social sciences

Meghan Rames, nursing

Steven Andrew Stocking, individual studies

Tia Monique Wilson, business administration

Glen Park

Heather L. Paquette, business administration

Glenfield

Savannah Chloe Johnson, nursing

Kerrigan Cummings Wiley, human services

Gouverneur

Stefan Elijah Delity, humanities and social sciences

Kristin B. Lamanteer, early childhood

Victoria Lucas, nursing

Alexia Ann Taylor, humanities and social sciences

Hammond

Spencer William Pease, accounting

Kylie Saleen Vaughan, nursing

Harrisville

Torie Rose Moore, physical education

Henderson

Jordan A. Flagg, business administration

Henderson Harbor

Camden D. Johnson, zoo technology

Heuvelton

Emily Ann Farrand, humanities and social sciences

Lacona

Aldyn Frederick Landas, natural sciences - physical science

LaFargeville

Andrew Paul Morrison, individual studies

Erica Leeanne Suschinski, nursing

Lowville

Makenna Nicole Boliver, accounting

Emma Rose Corbett, humanities and social sciences – creative writing

Marlee Ann Fowler, childhood education

Chelsea Marie Greenwood, childhood education

Rebecca Lynn Jones, human services

Kelsey Marie Larkins, nursing

Tara Michelle Rheaume, applied business studies

Joseph William Truax Jr., engineering science

Kathryn Margaret Tuttle, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Rossell Maurice Wells, humanities and social sciences

Mannsville

Cheyenne Tatika Hammond, accounting

Morristown

Kassidy Sue Sullivan, business administration

Natural Bridge

John Richard Christensen, business administration

Danyelle Lynn Mono, nursing

Ogdensburg

Gabrielle Eva-Louise Morley, humanities and social sciences

Parish

Julianna Marie Bresha, business administration

Philadelphia

Christopher Carl Jones, individual studies

Descendre E. Sforza, humanities and social sciences

Payton Maybelle Smith, criminal justice

Molly P. Welch, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Maggie Inavette Western, nursing

Pierrepont Manor

Kasie Ann LaVere, chemical dependency

Shalene Marie Whiting, individual studies

Plessis

Jacob Boyanski, computer information systems

Potsdam

Jared L. Gilbert, individual studies

Pulaski

Sarah Leanne Bush, human services

Gabriel Stephen David Gauthier, business administration

Douglas Cameron Arhtur Soules, computer science

Redwood

Aurelia S. Davidson, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Rebecca Paige Davis, business administration

Kyle Joseph Gionet, individual studies

Jenna Lynn Leshkevich, computer information systems

Jeremy Thomas Reff, nursing

Trevor James Thorn, computer science

Rensselaer Falls

Nicholas Calton, hospitality and tourism - hotel and restaurant management

Sackets Harbor

Brandon Duane DeGuarde, business administration

Natalia Ososkalo, nursing

Sandy Creek

Emma Madeline Halsey, humanities and social sciences

Theresa

Madelyn Alana Countryman, childhood education

Joleen Lynn De Alba, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Crystal Marie Knox, individual studies

Christopher Michael Lowery, chemical dependency

Makayla Alexxis Parker, criminal justice

Watertown

Jordan Alexia Adams, nursing

Linda Christine Beirman, paralegal

Heather Nichola Berry, nursing

Allison Leigh Bradberry, childhood education

Taylor Lynne Calhoun, nursing

Jenna M. Capitanelli, nursing

Kathryn Joyce Carey, nursing

Lizangeris Cintron, humanities and social sciences

Maria Leigh Clement, humanities and social sciences

Alexis Cruz, physical education

Madison Taylor Curry, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Brock James Daniels, business administration

Dawson Michael DeLine, business administration

Haley Marie Delsanto, nursing

Gianna Marie Donahue, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Kerry Marie Elliott, humanities and social sciences

Eleanor Ann Erardi, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Madilyn Bailey Eveleigh, childhood education

Elijah Alexander Farrell, computer science

Robert James Finn, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Joel Albert Fox Jr., humanities and social sciences – psychology

Ryan Joseph Goss, individual studies

Ereen Angelika Alcampor Guanlao, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Sarah J. Hart, teaching assistant

Hailey Rebekah Hunt, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Kassidy Marina Hunt, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Mikayla Hutchins, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts

Samantha Francesca Hyer, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Karmjit Kaur, nursing

McKenna Elizabeth Kelly, humanities and social sciences

Sarah R. Kilburn, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Eldon Richard Kilpatrick, nursing

Jasper Marley Kindberg, computer information technology

Emma Marie King, humanities and social sciences – creative writing

Maryssa Anne MacDonald. health care management

Brianna Nicole Magana, humanities and social sciences

Samantha R. Malbouf, physical education

Libby Anne Malcolm, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Keilani Brianna Martinez, nursing

Rosaley Martinez, nursing

Joseph William McNulty, physical education

Jaden Alexander Messick, humanities and social sciences

Mary Catherine Monaco, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Heather Elizabeth Morrison, business administration

An Thuy Tam Nguyen, nursing

Santino Robert Perrone, zoo technology

Brenden S. Persing, zoo technology

Robert Taylor Pruitt III, accounting and business administration

Shabnam Na Rahim, nursing

Rachel Isabel Riley, paralegal

Nadia Madeline Rivera, hospitality and tourism - culinary arts

Thomas Joseph Roshia, paralegal

Asia J. Rutherford, humanities and social sciences – creative writing

Paige Marguerite Schultz, humanities and social sciences – psychology

Samantha Francesca Sharp, nursing

Makayla Lailyn Sibley, natural sciences - allied health and biological sciences

Emily Lynn Smiley, business administration

Jeremiah C. Smith, sports management

Andrew Sullivan, childhood education

Philip John Tortora, mathematics and science - allied health

Joshua C. VanBrocklin, engineering science

Xavier Nouel Vargas, criminal justice

Jacob Adam Vecchio, computer information technology

Eleanor Guanlao Vitug, business administration

Julia E. Wallace, business administration

Elianna Katherine Wetherbee, human services

Mikayla Jean White, nursing

Dylan M. Winslow, engineering science

Dani Wright. teaching assistant

