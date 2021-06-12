Jefferson Community College, Watertown, held its annual pinning ceremony for graduates of the college’s nursing program, streamed online May 26.

Awards

Debra R. Marsala Excellence in Nursing Award — Keyawnna Stroud, Fort Drum

Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award — Allison L. Howard, Brownville

Marion Brennon Personal Growth in Nursing Award — Jonathan M. Pitts, Watertown

Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award — Taylor Toronto, Watertown

STAR Award in Memory of Dr. Walter S. Atkinson — Sarah M. Lockwood, Cape Vincent

Bill and Kate McBride Family Nursing Award — Alyssa Cox, Calcium

Graduates

Antwerp

Paige Danielle Garcia

Black River

Nickaela A. Lajoie

Lesley Anne Wood

Brownville

Allison Lee Howard

Sherin Washburn

Cape Vincent

Sarah M. Lockwood

Chaumont

Madison Marie Comins

Constableville

Michayla Ann Millard

Evans Mills

Jodie Lynn Ewing

Jungrim Fritts

Monica Lee Simpson

Fort Drum

Sheena Lana Harmon

Tammy L. Hyden

Kelsea Nicole Libby

Kathy Schneider

Rachel Lynn Seegmiller

Keyawnna Stroud

LaFargeville

Kyleigh Marie Storozow

Lowville

Cierra RaeAnne McGrath

Philadelphia

Makeyla Ann Hull

Alicia Ann Knight

Kaylee E. Nortz

Pierrepont Manor

Justin Marino

Plessis

Melissa Sue Reyes

Turin

Casey Allen Happy

Watertown

Rebekah Liane Chavez

Xiaowei Chen

Jenna Jae Hibbard

Sarah Elizabeth Lovely

Justina Ann Neddo

Jonathan Matthew Pitts

Tara Lyn Buckingham Roshia

Taylor Toronto

Kristyn Noel Yaklich

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.