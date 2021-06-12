Jefferson Community College, Watertown, held its annual pinning ceremony for graduates of the college’s nursing program, streamed online May 26.
Awards
Debra R. Marsala Excellence in Nursing Award — Keyawnna Stroud, Fort Drum
Mercy Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Award — Allison L. Howard, Brownville
Marion Brennon Personal Growth in Nursing Award — Jonathan M. Pitts, Watertown
Samaritan Medical Center HEART Award — Taylor Toronto, Watertown
STAR Award in Memory of Dr. Walter S. Atkinson — Sarah M. Lockwood, Cape Vincent
Bill and Kate McBride Family Nursing Award — Alyssa Cox, Calcium
Graduates
Antwerp
Paige Danielle Garcia
Black River
Nickaela A. Lajoie
Lesley Anne Wood
Brownville
Allison Lee Howard
Sherin Washburn
Cape Vincent
Sarah M. Lockwood
Chaumont
Madison Marie Comins
Constableville
Michayla Ann Millard
Evans Mills
Jodie Lynn Ewing
Jungrim Fritts
Monica Lee Simpson
Fort Drum
Sheena Lana Harmon
Tammy L. Hyden
Kelsea Nicole Libby
Kathy Schneider
Rachel Lynn Seegmiller
Keyawnna Stroud
LaFargeville
Kyleigh Marie Storozow
Lowville
Cierra RaeAnne McGrath
Philadelphia
Makeyla Ann Hull
Alicia Ann Knight
Kaylee E. Nortz
Pierrepont Manor
Justin Marino
Plessis
Melissa Sue Reyes
Turin
Casey Allen Happy
Watertown
Rebekah Liane Chavez
Xiaowei Chen
Jenna Jae Hibbard
Sarah Elizabeth Lovely
Justina Ann Neddo
Jonathan Matthew Pitts
Tara Lyn Buckingham Roshia
Taylor Toronto
Kristyn Noel Yaklich
