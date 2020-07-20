GOUVERNEUR — St. James School has received $25,000 through the St. James School Foundation Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
“It is an honor for us to work with donors to direct their giving in ways that have deep meaning for them,” NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson said in a statement. “This incredibly generous gift represents a great desire to see St. James School continue to be a strong and sustainable educational community resource.”
St. James opened in 1960, and now educates students in preschool through sixth grade.
In 2019, the school established a partnership with the Community Foundation and created the St. James School Foundation Fund to help support all aspects of its operations.
