BRASHER FALLS — Some St. Lawrence Central School parents and students aren’t happy that the district’s code of conduct included changes to cellphone and backpack policies without any input from them.
Under the changes, cellphones and backpacks can no longer be used during the school day. They must now remain in students’ lockers until they leave for the day.
One parent and three students shared their concerns during Monday’s school board meeting.
Susan Bregman, the parent of a rising senior, said she received no notification that changes were being made to the code of conduct.
“This summer I heard through the grapevine that major changes were being made to the student code of conduct. I thought to myself, that’s odd,” she said. “No notice was sent home from school at the end of the year regarding these changes. I did receive an email from the administration informing me of what these changes were and how they would impact my child. There was not even a text message sent inviting me to a meeting where these changes could be discussed and parents’ thoughts and opinions could be heard. Again, strange, since I received numerous communications of these types throughout this past school year.”
Ms. Bregman said she attended an Aug. 1 school board meeting, but claimed she was not allowed to speak.
“I was the only member of the community to show up. I was asked, ‘What are you doing here?’ When I replied that I had some questions, I was immediately shut down and told I was not allowed to speak because I did not fill out the proper paperwork. I was stunned, but respectfully took a seat and quietly listened to the proceedings,” she said.
State Education Law requires that changes to the code of conduct receive a public hearing, which the district did not hold.
“Was the public hearing regarding the proposed changes in the school code of conduct advertised and held as the law requires? Mr. Rose (Superintendent Christopher W. Rose) has confirmed that no public hearing was held. Furthermore, a letter from Principal (Kristen) Zender was sent home with students’ schedules only after the code of conduct changes were accepted by the board,” Ms. Bregman said. “Never once as a parent of a student attending St. Lawrence Central High School was I consulted on this matter or given an opportunity to discuss in a public forum. Frankly, this lack of transparency is appalling and insulting. This administration did not follow the rules.”
She said that because the changes were made without a hearing, violating Education Law, students should continue to be allowed to carry their backpacks and have access to their cellphones during the school day.
Rising senior Rebecca Nezezon said that, as a student body, they were overlooked during the decision-making process. She told board members that having their cellphones and backpacks during the school day made them feel safe, and taking away those items did not make them feel safer.
“The world is ever-changing and unnerving, but the world’s problems are not going to be solved by taking away book bags and phones from high school students,” she said.
Rising senior Brionna Foster said they were told backpacks are being taken away “to make our school a safer environment,” but wondered if that could also be applied to other items such as zip up binders and lunch boxes and if they would have to be locked away as well.
“The lockers are not meant to fit all the necessities high school students need,” she said.
Ms. Foster said that her class had been told since freshman year that phones and backpacks were a privilege and not a right. If that was the case, she suggested they be taken away from students who abuse the privilege.
“If it gets taken away, then that’s no one’s fault but their own,” she said. “I’m a senior and I feel like I’m in fifth grade again.”
Rising senior John Dean Snyder wondered why no compromise could be made regarding the changes.
For example, he said, “If discipline is an issue, a contract, much like a pre-existing athletic contract that all student-athletes are required to sign could be instituted. This contract would say if any discipline issues happen, the phone would be taken away from that student for the rest of the year. The student and student’s parents would sign it much like the athletic contract all student-athletes are required to sign.”
Mr. Snyder said it seems as if, rather than solving a problem, they are pushing problems to after-school hours “where it’s not an issue to the administration.”
“If we can address these issues in a different way with compromise, there’s no need for such drastic and sudden changes to a policy that affects us students so much,” he said.
Mr. Rose said Tuesday that he took the blame for not scheduling a public hearing. He said he met previously with Ms. Bregman and her daughter, as well as other students who attended Monday’s school board meeting.
“In the 18 years I’ve been involved with administration, we’ve never done a public hearing on the code of conduct. That’s on me. I went by the 18 years of experience I had,” he said.
He said that in the past, a subcommittee and school board members have met with principals to review any possible changes to the code of conduct. It would be put on the agenda at one meeting for public comment and, if there was none, it would be placed back on the agenda for approval at the next meeting.
“It didn’t get done as soon as I would like to get it done,” Mr. Rose said.
He claimed research has shown there are health and safety issues associated with the use of cellphones and backpacks in school.
“This is not a disciplinary thing. It’s done with the best of intentions,” he said.
Bethany St. Hilaire, vice president of the school board, said district personnel would address the concerns and they would have a response at the board’s next meeting. In the interim, district officials prepared a document that addresses cellphones and backpacks. The document can be found at wdt.me/bGaTVN.
