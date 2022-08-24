Some parents unhappy with school changes

Some St. Lawrence Central School parents and students aren’t happy that the district’s code of conduct included changes to cellphone and backpack policies without any input from them. Under the changes, cellphones and backpacks can no longer be used during the school day, and they must remain in students’ lockers until they leave for the day. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER FALLS — Some St. Lawrence Central School parents and students aren’t happy that the district’s code of conduct included changes to cellphone and backpack policies without any input from them.

Under the changes, cellphones and backpacks can no longer be used during the school day. They must now remain in students’ lockers until they leave for the day.

