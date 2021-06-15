BRASHER FALLS — When St. Lawrence Central School students leave school for the last time this academic year, they’ll be taking an important message with them — be safe.
Elementary physical education teacher Christopher Dow created a video that details all of the potential hazards kids might encounter this summer and how to handle them if something goes wrong.
“Hope everybody’s ready for summer vacation. Today I want to talk to you a little bit about summer safety and some things that you can think about that’ll keep you safe during the summer time, and that way I can see you for next year,” he says in the roughly 6-minute video.
Mr. Dow said this is the first time he’s made a video to promote summer safety.
“Now it’s part of my weekly lessons,” he said.
But he has made more than 60 education-related YouTube videos in the past year.
“I have made over 60 YouTube videos in the past year for all remote students and my remote learning day students on Wednesdays. I had a lot of help from our business education teacher Brandie Halley, who deals with computer application materials. She showed me how to use the editing programs and was my film director,” Mr. Dow said.
He said during the last couple days of each school year, he usually has long talks with his students about swimming safety and anything else they might do during the summer that could be dangerous and not realize it.
“With no in-person schooling last June, I wanted to reach out to all of my students and the video was the best way through my Google Classroom,” he said. “The biggest message I wanted to get out to the students is stay safe, make smart choices and have fun so I can see their smiling faces in September.”
Bicycle safety is among the topics.
“Any time that you are riding your bike, even if it’s in your driveway, out in your grass, out on the street or the roads, you should always have your bike helmet on. All it takes is for you to fall one time and crack that head open. And the second thing is, when you’re going out on the roads, please check both ways to make sure there’s no traffic coming,” Mr. Dow said in the video.
Other topics include the use of sunscreen.
“Any time you’re outside for a long period of time in the sun, you should have the sunscreen on. The higher the number, the better the sunscreen,” he said.
He also discusses the importance of hydration.
“Any time that you’re outside and you’re playing and you’re staying active, you sweat a lot, and if the temperature is really, really hot, you’re going to sweat a lot. You have to get a lot of water into your body and rehydrate,” Mr. Dow said.
The use of life jackets was also important when kayaking, rafting or boating.
“It’s there. It’ll save you,” he said.
There were rules to follow when swimming, he said. One of them was never swim alone.
“We are always swimming with the buddy system so no matter when you go, you have to have somebody there with you, even an adult on the pool deck or on the beach watching you. Always have somebody with you,” Mr. Dow said.
Always watch out for thunderstorms, too, he said.
“Please get out of the water, let it blow over and then you can get back in after that. Let that thunderstorm pass,” he said.
Mr. Dow also advised being cognizant of water where swimming is taking place, whether it’s a pond, river and pool. There may be rocks, the water may not be deep enough for diving and, in the case of pools, no diving in the shallow water and make sure the gate area is closed and locked so younger children can’t get near the water.
Mr. Dow’s video can be found at http://wdt.me/SummerSafety.
