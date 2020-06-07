BRASHER FALLS — Graduation will go on at St. Lawrence Central High School, but with some modifications.
The June 26 ceremony will be done drive-in style on the school grounds.
Principal Kristen Zender said in a post on the district’s Facebook page that they wanted to make it meaningful for the seniors while restrictions were still in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This ceremony will certainly not be all that we had expected and hoped for it to be, however, we will seek to make sure it is meaningful and in accordance with the counsel of our local St. Lawrence County Public Health officials and in compliance with Executive Orders,” she said.
Mrs. Zender said the 6 p.m. ceremony will be held outdoors “in typical SLC fashion.” The location, which is normally on the front lawn, has been changed to the soccer fields to accommodate all graduates.
“We have planned graduation carefully,” she said. “Each graduate will come forward from their car to receive their diploma. While you walk across the stage, your family members will have the opportunity to join you at the stage to take a close up photo of you graduating. We will have a photographer on site to take pictures of the ceremony as usual.”
Once the graduates have received their diplomas, they’ll return to their vehicles while the next graduate comes to the stage from a designated “on deck” area nearby.
Mrs. Zender said most of the ceremony will remain “as traditional as possible.”
“This includes the Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Senior Class President addresses live from the stage. One of the best aspects of our graduation is the involvement from our community. Therefore, we will be concluding our graduation with a parade to celebrate our graduates,” she said.
Those details are being worked out and will be announced when they are finalized.
As they’ve done in the past, they plan to stream the graduation ceremony via YouTube.
Mrs. Zender said she and Superintendent Robert Stewart will remain in contact with the Class of 2020 to plan out the logistical details as they are created in the next few weeks .
“If guidance from New York State changes pertaining to allowable graduation options, we will amend to recreate our typical graduation ceremony as able,” she said.
“Again, while everyone wishes the circumstances of today did not interfere with your graduation, we have continuously been in contact with our graduates to consult and create a list of their top priorities. The top sentiments we heard shared have been to graduate on the grounds of St. Lawrence Central and to be together with their classmates once more,” she said.
She said a “rehearsal video” will be held to explain the details to the graduates and their families.
The news was met with thanks from Facebook members.
“Thank you so much St. Lawrence Central staff and Administration for this wonderful effort on your behalf for going above and beyond to give these seniors at a moment for the past several years they’ve dedicated to getting their diplomas,” one person wrote.
“It has been said many times but our staff at SLC is so incredible. You all continue to go above and beyond for the students of SLC (of all levels). Thank you doesn’t begin to say enough but it is a start. Thank you all!” another person wrote.
