BRASHER FALLS — Students who take part in in-person instruction at St. Lawrence Central High School will be in the classroom four days a week starting later this month.
In a letter to parents, Principal Kristen Zender said they have been “redeveloping” their schedules with continued revised guidance from the state Education Department, Public Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I have spoken with many families and shared with you that as a mother I want nothing more than my child to be in school as much as possible. We have examined our classrooms and found creative ways to bring our students in our school four days a week. We want them in school with us and we know our students want the same thing! We are coming BACK to school FOUR days a week for our in-person learners beginning Monday, March 29th and we are so excited!” Ms. Zender wrote.
She said all in-person students will no longer have the two-day-a-week option for in-person instruction at that point.
“Students who are in-person will be expected at school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday,” she wrote. “The ‘remote’ learning option for in-person learners (those who attended either AA or BB days) will only be given to those students who are on the quarantine list through public health. If students are attending in-person, they will not have the option to remote into class unless they are absent for COVID-19 related reasons.”
The school’s fully remote option will still be required through the state Education Department.
“These changes do not impact these learners. Students will be ‘waitlisted’ as they have been if the parent requests a return to in-person learning. Only the students who we have physical room capability to add back to school will be added. This has been part of our COVID plan from the summer and fortunately we have been able to add students two days a week as we have been able,” Ms. Zender wrote.
She said transportation schedules will be revised to accommodate students who are riding to school. The change will mean time adjustments for an increase in ridership.
“Drivers will be giving students ideas of transportation times in the coming weeks,” she wrote.
She said more information about the changes will be coming in the next week few weeks, “but I wanted our families to have a heads-up as I know this impacts your home.”
Ms. Zender said they have consistently been looking at opportunities to help students.
“When we closed our doors on March 13th, 2020, we never envisioned what it would take to reopen them. We have worked for almost a year to inch towards returning to what normal used to look like. While we recognize there is a long way to go, we have happily brought back after school opportunities for our kids to get academic and emotional help. Clubs and activities have started once again and athletic competitions have happened. Our dialogue that has persisted amongst our staff is that if we can get our kids here more frequently we know there is so much more we could do,” she wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.