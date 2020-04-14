BRASHER FALLS — St. Lawrence Central High School students are taking a break from their regular programming this week so they can focus on “adulting” skills that will serve them well after graduation.
The school is holding “Virtual Adulting Week,” with a new topic every day on the “SLC Adulting Week Choice Board” — maintaining a home on Monday, car care on Tuesday, money and finance on Wednesday, job/college search on Thursday, and life skills you need on Friday. There’s also a leisure activity every day.
“A student gets to decide what they want to do out of the day’s activities. It’s kind of a combination — choose from any of the activities. It gives the kids a little bit of a break,” Principal Kristen Zender said.
On Monday, for instance, one of the activities was to ask a parent or guardian what location of the house needed the most cleaning.
“Now clean it for them and tell us what you did,” the choice board read.
For car care, one of the options was to learn how to jump start a battery, and make a “how to” video using items around the house, with points for creativity. On Wednesday, students could define the difference between a bank and credit union and decide where they would want to put their money.
For the “job/college search” activities on Thursday, one of the options was to create or update a resume and submit it to a teacher for proofreading. Friday’s life skills options include learning how to find a polling place to vote, and determining what documents were needed to register to vote.
A leisure option that students could choose was to do something physical — go for a walk or run, ride a bicycle or do yoga, and post a selfie of their activity.
Mrs. Zender said the goal this week is to give students skills that they can use in life, while having fun on what would have been spring break.
“We did an Adulting Day for our seniors last year. We had scheduled Adulting Day for our seniors to be May 1st this year,” she said.
But then, the coronavirus closed the schools, likely meaning they wouldn’t be able to hold the May 1 event.
With the Board of Regents cancelling this year’s exams and lessening the pressure on schools, Mrs. Zender said this was an opportune time to make Adulting Day virtual.
“We decided to make it (grades) 9 through 12 and give them a break,” she said.
Ideas were generated in a variety of ways. Some came from virtual staff meetings, others came from suggestions from friends and family on Mrs. Zender’s personal Facebook page.
“I have parents I’m personally friends with. I had them interview their children about what they would want to learn more about,” she said.
That’s how they determined the sessions last year, she said — “Just asking the kids what they needed.”
“Probably the most popular last year was microwave meals,” Mrs. Zender said.
