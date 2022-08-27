BRASHER — The St. Lawrence Central School District has come up with a plan to use the remaining $650,000 of its state Smart Schools funding.
The Smart Schools Bond Act, which was passed by state voters in 2014, authorized the issuance of $2 billion in general obligation bonds to finance education technology and infrastructure to improve learning and increase opportunities for students throughout the state.
The district was allocated $1,267,379 in Smart Schools reimbursement funds and spent $257,207.65 for phase one work and $195,400.42 for phase two work.
Now, it’s time to plan for the third and final phase.
“We have a big chunk of money that has to be used in a certain amount of time for safety-related measures and a number of other things. It’s pretty specific as to what it can be used for,” Superintendent Christopher W. Rose said.
He said a committee met to come up with a plan to use the remaining funding. Timothy Redmond, the district’s director of buildings and grounds/transportation updated the board of education on those plans.
“It’s a reimbursement program, not a grant. No tax dollars are used for it,” he said.
Phase one work included improvements to internet connectivity, learning technology, and upgrades to kindergarten and pre-kindergarten facilities. Phase two involved upgrades to the camera system, sound system and door access.
Mr. Redmond said the focus of phase three work will be safety and security upgrades, hardening of school structures, upgrades to network storage, and relocation of three servers out of janitor closets.
Twenty-four outside doors and hardware will be replaced at the high school and elementary school as part of the work. They also plan to replace 65 cameras, upgrading them from 5 to 8 megapixel, and add more storage for the larger data requirement.
In addition, Mr. Redmond said they plan to install “high impact vinyl-shaded window covers” for windows less than 5 feet off the ground for extra security.
“It will not shatter a window if you take a baseball bat to it,” Mr. Redmond said.
They also plan to add intrusion alarms on first-floor rooms and alarms on outside doors that have been propped open.
The secretary’s windows will be replaced with teller windows, and roll doors will be added to secure the area. All classroom door handles will also be addressed, replacing the current inside key lock with push button. A pool alarm is also part of the work.
“This part of the project will make upgrades to current cameras, storage of data, door upgrade, window protection and door alarms,” Mr. Redmond said.
The public has 30 days to comment on the plan on the district’s website. Then it must receive school board approval. The final plan must be posted to the district’s website, and the plan will be submitted to the state Education Department via the state portal for final approval.
