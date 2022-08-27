Some parents unhappy with school changes

The St. Lawrence Central School District has come up with a plan to use the remaining $650,000 of its state Smart Schools funding. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — The St. Lawrence Central School District has come up with a plan to use the remaining $650,000 of its state Smart Schools funding.

The Smart Schools Bond Act, which was passed by state voters in 2014, authorized the issuance of $2 billion in general obligation bonds to finance education technology and infrastructure to improve learning and increase opportunities for students throughout the state.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.